MA rket Analysis:

The global Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) market was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8.59 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) refers to software services that enable organizations to securely synchronize and share documents, photos, videos and files from multiple devices with employees, and external customers and partners. Organizations use these technologies to prevent employees from using consumer-based file sharing apps to store, access and manage corporate data that is outside of the IT departmentâ€™s control and visibility.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increased demand for cloud-based integration

1.2 Composed enterprise file sharing and synchronization trend

1.3 Growth of BYOD adoption

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Concerns for data security

Market Segmentation:

The global Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) market is segmented on the basis of service, application type, deployment model, verticals, organization size, and region.

1. Global Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market, by Service:

1.1 Managed Services

1.2 Professional Services

2. Global Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market, by Application Type:

2.1 Cloud Virtualization

2.2 Enterprise Content Management System

2.3 Enterprise Mobility

2.4 Enterprise Storage and Backup

2.5 Enterprise Document Management

3. Global Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market, by Deployment Model:

3.1 Private Cloud

3.2 Public Cloud

3.3 Hybrid Cloud

4. Global Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market, by Vertical:

4.1 Government and Defense

4.2 Retail and Consumer Goods

4.3 Transportation and Logistics

4.4 Education

4.5 IT and Telecom

4.6 Manufacturing

4.7 Others

5. Global Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market, by Organization Size:

5.1 Large Companies

5.2 Small and Mid-sized Companies

6. Global Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market, by Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Citrix Systems, Inc.

2. Google Inc.

3. Box, Inc.

4. Airwatch (Vmware, Inc.)

5. Microsoft Corporation

6. Dropbox, Inc.

7. Syncplicity LLC

8. Egnyte Inc.

9. Sugarsync, Inc.

10. Watchdox Inc. (Blackberry Ltd)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

