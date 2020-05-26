In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Prefilled Syringe market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Prefilled Syringe market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pre-filled syringes, also called pre-filled syringes, (English is Prefilled Syringe, Prefil Syring, Prefillable Syringe or PFS), which integrates “storage medicine” and “injection function” into one. Practical and new injection forms are mainly used in vaccines and non-terminally sterilized biological agents.

Europe, North America, China, and Japan are the main consumer regions for pre-filled syringes in the past few years, and will maintain the same position in the next few years. The market size in Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa and other regions will grow rapidly in the following years.

BD, Gerresheimer, Schott, Terumo, Weigao Group are the major suppliers in the global market, with leading technology and market position. The top five in 2019 account for about 3/4 of the global market share.

The price of pre-filled syringes fluctuated at a steady rate. High quality means high prices, and there is a gradient in prices between different manufacturers. Domestic companies are currently generally in the second and third gradients, and prices are not high.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Prefilled Syringe. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Prefilled Syringe was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Prefilled Syringe is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Prefilled Syringe, including the following market information:

Global Prefilled Syringe Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Prefilled Syringe Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Prefilled Syringe Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Prefilled Syringe Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BD, Gerresheimer, Nipro Corporation, Schott, Stevanato, Baxter BioPharma Solution, Rovi CM, Terumo, Vetter, Catalent, Taisei Kako, Roselabs Group, West Pharma, Weigao Group Medical Polymer, Zibo Minkang Pharmaceutical, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Glass Prefilled Syringes

Polymer Prefilled Syringes

Based on the Application:

Vaccine

Antithrombotics

Bioengineering Drugs

Other

