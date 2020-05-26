In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Neutral Borosilicate Glass Tube 5.0 market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Neutral Borosilicate Glass Tube 5.0 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

5.0 neutral borosilicate glass is one of the most chemically stable types of glass, and it is not easy to strip off, light, frost resistance are particularly suitable for the medical field.5.0 glass packaging must be used for specific drugs to ensure quality and shelf life.Among them, the only companies in the global commercial production of borosilicate Glass 5.0 tubes are short of Germany, corning of the United States, Nippon and NEG of Japan, Neubor Glass of Italy and four-star Glass of China.In addition, junheng hebei pharmaceutical glass products co., LTD. 5.0 tube has been successfully ignited, is a new entrant of borosilicate glass 5.0 tube, has a strong competitive potential.Of borosilicate glass, borosilicate glass in the average thermal expansion coefficient is: alpha = (4-5) x 10-6 / ℃ (20-300 ℃), hereinafter referred to as 5.0 glass, Germany short invented in 1889 and started to produce the glass (then named Fiolax administration), contains SiO266 %, B2O37 %, Al2O310 %, CaO6 %, Na2O8 %, K2O3 %, if in accordance with the modern classification standard of the B2O3 content, the initial Fiolax can only be classified as low borosilicate glass.In 1943, kimble in the United States invented the borosilicate glass with the content of B2O3 greater than 8%. Later, Germany, Japan and other countries successively produced this kind of borosilicate glass.This kind of glass is widely used in the field of pharmaceutical packaging because of its good material, performance, especially excellent chemical stability.5.0 neutral borosilicate glass tube is a high-end pharmaceutical packaging material with high technical barriers.At present, the industry is highly concentrated.Globally, only shott in Germany, Corning in US, Nippon in Japan, NEG in Japan, Cangzhou Four-star Glass and Neubor Glass in Italy have achieved commercial mass production.Germany schott, the world leader, has five production sites in Brazil, Germany, India and Spain with a production capacity of 80 thousand tons, accounting for 36% of the world’s production capacity.Cangzhou Four Star is the only company in China capable of producing 5.0 neutral borosilicate glass tubes.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Neutral Borosilicate Glass Tube 5.0. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Neutral Borosilicate Glass Tube 5.0 was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Neutral Borosilicate Glass Tube 5.0 is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Neutral Borosilicate Glass Tube 5.0, including the following market information:

Global Neutral Borosilicate Glass Tube 5.0 Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Global Neutral Borosilicate Glass Tube 5.0 Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Global Neutral Borosilicate Glass Tube 5.0 Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Global Neutral Borosilicate Glass Tube 5.0 Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include SCHOTTAG, Corning, Nipro Trading, Nippon Electric Glass, Cangzhou Four Stars Glass Co.,Ltd, Neubor Glass, Junheng Hebei Pharmaceutical Glass, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Brown Borosilicate Glass Tube

Colorless Transparent Borosilicate Glass Tube

Based on the Application:

Ampoules

Pharmaceutical Vials

Injection Bottle

Screw Bottle

Other

