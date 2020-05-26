In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Neonatal Invasive Ventilator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Neonatal Invasive Ventilator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Neonatal ventilators provide ventilator support to preterm and critically ill infants who suffer from respiratory failure and who generally have low-compliance lungs, small tidal volumes, high airway resistance, and high respiratory rates. Neonatal Invasive Ventilator is the ventilator with invasive.

The global neonatal intensive care market is projected to gain growth on the back of the increasing complications in newborns and the need to detect and monitor them. The rising count of preemies could be a major factor supplementing the demand for neonatal intensive care. Furthermore, the magnifying birthrate in emerging nations is envisaged to tellingly increase the growth of the market. The most recently, the impact of Covid-19 is driving the demand of Neonatal Invasive Ventilator worldwide. In total, technological advancements with respect to ventilators and rise in awareness among healthcare professionals about these devices are the key factors that augment the market growth. Moreover, the rise in disposable income and improvements in healthcare settings boost the market. However, disadvantages of neonatal ventilators such as air leaks, sinus congestion, gastric distention, and other problems impede the growth of the market.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Neonatal Invasive Ventilator was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Neonatal Invasive Ventilator is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Neonatal Invasive Ventilator

Global Neonatal Invasive Ventilator Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Units)

Global Neonatal Invasive Ventilator Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Units)

Global Neonatal Invasive Ventilator Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Units)

Global Neonatal Invasive Ventilator Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Vyaire Medical, ACUTRONIC, Hamilton Medical, Lowenstein Medical Technology, Dragerwerk, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Intensive Care Ventilators

Portable/Transportable Ventilators

Based on the Application:

Hospital

Medical Center

