In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Cardiac Stent market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Cardiac Stent market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Cardiac Stent (also called coronary stent) is a tube-shaped device placed in the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart, to keep the arteries open in the treatment of coronary heart disease. It is used in a procedure called percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

The global PCI device market is projected to gain growth on the back of the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the aging process. The global Cardiac Stent market is forecasted to keep the trend.

As the technology of Cardiac Stent is relatively mature and the downstream market, especially for Angina application is growing fast, so there are lots of enterprises in the Cardiac Stent market. The Cardiac Stent market competition will be still intense. Abbott Vascular is the leading manufacturer in the global Cardiac Stent market with the market share of 24.95%, in terms of revenue, followed by Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Terumo (ESSEN), Lepu Medical, MicroPort, Biosensors, B.Braun, Atrium Medical, Biotronik, and SINOMED. These leading 11 companies accounted for 96% of the market share in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cardiac Stent Market

Prior to COVID-19, the market for Cardiac Stent was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Cardiac Stent is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Cardiac Stent market.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Cardiac Stent market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Cardiac Stent industry.

Global Cardiac Stent Scope and Segment

Cardiac Stent market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cardiac Stent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Abbott Vascular

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Terumo (ESSEN)

Lepu Medical

MicroPort

Biosensors

B.Braun

Atrium Medical

Biotronik

SINOMED

Cardiac Stent Breakdown Data by Type

Bare-metal Stent (BMS)

Drug-eluting Stent (DES)

Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS)

Cardiac Stent Breakdown Data by Application

Angina

Myocardial Infarction

Other Disease

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Cardiac Stent market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Cardiac Stent market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

