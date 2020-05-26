In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Acute Care Ventilator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Acute Care Ventilator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

When it comes to critical care transportation, one of the key pieces of equipment to have on-hand is a portable ventilator. In addition to oxygenation, perfusion, and circulation, ventilation is one of the vital functions that must be sustained while transporting a patient to a critical care facility.

A portable transport ventilator is a device used for the artificial ventilation of the lungs. It uses positive pressure to pump fresh air into the patient’s airway to ensure the patient’s safety throughout the vulnerable transport period. Portable medical ventilators may be hand-operated or machine-driven. The more technical ventilators have many automatic sensors and settings and are fairly sophisticated in terms of their abilities to control and monitor airflow to the lungs.

Global market size of Acute Care Ventilator has kept growing during the past years with an average growth rate of 23.15% from 2015 to 2020.

The global Acute Care Ventilator market is forecasted to keep the trend。

Market competition is intense. Hamilton Medical, Getinge, Draeger, Philips Healthcare and Medtronic, etc. are the leaders of the industry.

Prior to COVID-19, the market for Acute Care Ventilator was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Acute Care Ventilator is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Acute Care Ventilator market.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Acute Care Ventilator market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Acute Care Ventilator industry.

Global Acute Care Ventilator Scope and Segment

Acute Care Ventilator market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acute Care Ventilator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hamilton Medical

Getinge

Draeger

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic

Resmed

Vyaire Medical

WEINMANN

Lowenstein Medical Technology

Siare

Heyer Medical

Aeonmed

EVent Medical

Acute Care Ventilator Breakdown Data by Type

Electronic

Pneumatic

Electro-Pneumatic

Acute Care Ventilator Breakdown Data by Application

Hospital

Medical Center

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Acute Care Ventilator market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Acute Care Ventilator market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

