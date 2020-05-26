The Global Telecom Operations Management Market was valued at USD 52.60 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 109.15 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.45% from 2017 to 2025.

The telecom operations management market caters to the need for efficient operation management systems in the telecom market. The service and solution providers in this market offer end-to-end solutions and services along with point-to-point specific offerings to manage the operations. The submarkets of telecom operations management market include – network management, consumer billing management, inventory management online self-service, provisioning & activation, mediation, workforce management and financial assurance.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Demand for End-to-End Operations Management

1.2 Rising Operational Costs

1.3 Increasing Demand for Outsourcing Telecom Operations

1.4 Complex Process

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Less Efficient System Integrators

Market Segmentation:

The Global Telecom Operations Management Market is segmented on the service type, software type, deployment model, and region.

1. By Service Type:

1.1 Managed services

1.2 Operations and maintenance

1.3 Planning and consulting

1.4 System integration

1.5 Others

2. By Software Type:

2.1 Resource inventory management

2.2 Billing and revenue management

2.3 Service delivery platform

2.4 Customer and product management

2.5 Service fulfillment and assurance

2.6 Network management

2.7 Others

3. By Deployment Model:

3.1 Cloud-based

3.2 On-premise

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Hewlett-Packard

2. Huawei Technologies

3. SAP AG

4. NEC Corporation

5. Cisco Systems

6. Alcatel-Lucent

7. Amdocs

8. Accenture

9. Oracle Corporation

10. Ericsson

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Telecom Operations Management Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

