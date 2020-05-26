Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Arrester Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2019-2025
The global Arrester market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Arrester market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Arrester market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Arrester across various industries.
The Arrester market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
The report on the Arrester market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Arrester market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Arrester market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include ABB (Thomas & Betts), SIEMENS, Hubbell, Cooper, TOSHIBA, MEIDEN (TRIDELTA), Streamer, Lamco, Shreem, Ensto, GE Grid, Jingguan, China XD, Fushun Electric Porcelain, Hengda ZJ, PG Toshiba (Langfang) Arrester, FVA Electric Apparatus, Silver Star, Yikun Electric, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Below 35 KV
35-110 KV
Above 110 KV
Based on the Application:
Transmission Line
Substation
Distribution Line
Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
