The contact center analytics is mainly used by the call centers to estimate the performance of the customer service representatives and get a better understanding of the overall customer relationship management. The communications between clients and customers are evaluated, enabling companies to take corrective action on unstructured data and collect rare insights about the customers. The contact center analytics also chains in gathering the enormous customer-related data, which is utilized by the enterprises for decision making and offering quality customer feedbacks and services.

The increasing demand for better customer experience management solutions, the growing demand for text and speech analytics, and increased compliance requirements are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the contact center analytics market. However, the high investment cost is the major factor that may restrain the growth of the contact center analytics market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of social media analytics, predictive analytics, and real-time monitoring and analytics is anticipated to boost the growth of the contact center analytics market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

8×8, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Enghouse Interactive

Five9, Inc.

Genesys

Mitel Networks Corp

NICE Systems Ltd.

Oracle

SAP SE

Verint

The “Global Contact Center Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Contact Center Analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Contact Center Analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Contact Center Analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global contact center analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, application, industry vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as automatic call distributor, log management, risk and compliance management, real-time monitoring and reporting, workforce optimization, customer experience management, others. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as healthcare and life sciences, BFSI, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, telecom and IT, energy and utilities, government and defense, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Contact Center Analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Contact Center Analytics Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Contact Center Analytics market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Contact Center Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Contact Center Analytics Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Contact Center Analytics Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Contact Center Analytics Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Contact Center Analytics Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

