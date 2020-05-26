The automotive industry is observing significant technological improvements in manufacturing processes, electronics, design, etc., across the globe. Manufacturers developing connected motorcycle is a comparatively new technology merged in vehicles to provide intelligent and smart two-wheeler mobility to the rider. Connected motorcycles are equipped with IoT devices allowing seamless internet connectivity in motorcycles and data sharing, which is the major factor boosting the growth of connected motorcycle market.

Growing consumer demand for driver assistance and safety features for a comfortable and safe riding experience is the major factor driving the growth of the connected motorcycle market. Furthermore, the increase in demand for e-motorcycles, which is among the latest technologies being used in two-wheelers, is the other driving factor of the connected motorcycle market. Motorcycles are powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and equipped with IoT devices, which is anticipated to create new opportunities for connected motorcycles market in the near future.

The “Global Connected Motorcycle Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the connected motorcycle market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of connected motorcycle market with detailed market segmentation by hardware, network type, communication type, end user, calling service. The global connected motorcycle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading connected motorcycle market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the connected motorcycle market.

The global connected motorcycle market is segmented on the basis of hardware, network type, communication type, end user, calling service. On the basis of hardware, the market is segmented as embedded, tethered. On the basis of network type, the market is segmented as cellular V2X, dedicated short range communication. On the basis of communication type, the market is segmented as V2V, V2I. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as private, commercial. On the basis of calling service, the market is segmented as eCall, bCall, iCall

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global connected motorcycle market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The connected motorcycle market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting connected motorcycle market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Connected motorcycle market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the connected motorcycle market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from connected motorcycle market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for connected motorcycle market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the connected motorcycle market.

The report also includes the profiles of key connected motorcycle market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Aeris

– Autotalks Ltd

– BMW AG

– Continental AG

– E-Novia

– KPIT

– Panasonic Corporation

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Triumph Motorcycles

– Vodafone Limited

