COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Cigarettes and E Cigarettes will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Cigarettes and E Cigarettes market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cigarettes and E Cigarettes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cigarettes and E Cigarettes, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cigarettes and E Cigarettes market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cigarettes and E Cigarettes companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Cigarettes

E Cigarettes

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Offline

Online

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

CHINA TOBACCO

PT Gudang Garam Tbk

Altria Group

Japan Tabacco

Imperial Tobacco Group

British American Tobacco

Alliance One International

KT&G

R.J. Reynolds

Universal

FirstUnion

Buddy Group

Hangsen

VMR Product

Vaporcorp

21st Century

Truvape

Njoy

Kimree

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and channel, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cigarettes and E Cigarettes market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cigarettes and E Cigarettes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cigarettes and E Cigarettes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Cigarettes and E Cigarettes?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cigarettes

2.2.2 E Cigarettes

2.3 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Segment by Channel

2.4.1 Offline

2.4.2 Online

2.5 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption by Channel

2.5.1 Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes by Company

3.1 Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes by Regions

4.1 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes by Regions

4.2 Americas Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption by Channel

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption by Channel

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cigarettes and E Cigarettes by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption by Channel

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Cigarettes and E Cigarettes by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption by Channel

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Distributors

10.3 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Customer

11 Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Market Forecast

11.1 Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Forecast by Channel

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 CHINA TOBACCO

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Product Offered

12.1.3 CHINA TOBACCO Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 CHINA TOBACCO Latest Developments

12.2 PT Gudang Garam Tbk

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Product Offered

12.2.3 PT Gudang Garam Tbk Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 PT Gudang Garam Tbk Latest Developments

12.3 Altria Group

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Product Offered

12.3.3 Altria Group Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Altria Group Latest Developments

12.4 Japan Tabacco

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Product Offered

12.4.3 Japan Tabacco Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Japan Tabacco Latest Developments

12.5 Imperial Tobacco Group

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Product Offered

12.5.3 Imperial Tobacco Group Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Imperial Tobacco Group Latest Developments

12.6 British American Tobacco

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Product Offered

12.6.3 British American Tobacco Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 British American Tobacco Latest Developments

12.7 Alliance One International

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Product Offered

12.7.3 Alliance One International Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Alliance One International Latest Developments

12.8 KT&G

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Product Offered

12.8.3 KT&G Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 KT&G Latest Developments

12.9 R.J. Reynolds

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Product Offered

12.9.3 R.J. Reynolds Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 R.J. Reynolds Latest Developments

12.10 Universal

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Product Offered

12.10.3 Universal Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Universal Latest Developments

12.11 FirstUnion

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Product Offered

12.11.3 FirstUnion Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 FirstUnion Latest Developments

12.12 Buddy Group

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Product Offered

12.12.3 Buddy Group Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Buddy Group Latest Developments

12.13 Hangsen

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Product Offered

12.13.3 Hangsen Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Hangsen Latest Developments

12.14 VMR Product

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Product Offered

12.14.3 VMR Product Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 VMR Product Latest Developments

12.15 Vaporcorp

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Product Offered

12.15.3 Vaporcorp Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Vaporcorp Latest Developments

12.16 21st Century

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Product Offered

12.16.3 21st Century Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 21st Century Latest Developments

12.17 Truvape

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Product Offered

12.17.3 Truvape Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Truvape Latest Developments

12.18 Njoy

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Product Offered

12.18.3 Njoy Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Njoy Latest Developments

12.19 Kimree

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Product Offered

12.19.3 Kimree Cigarettes and E Cigarettes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 Kimree Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

