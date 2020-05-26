The objective of Business Travel market report is to provide a detailed analysis of Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions, strategically Analyze the growth trends, and future prospects. By keeping in mind the way people live, believe, and expend, market research analysis has been carried out to provide quality market insights. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the Business Travel market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are mentioned in the report.

Business Travel report is most relevant, exclusive, fair and creditable international market research report which converts complex market insights into simpler version. With this Business Travel report you can focus on the data and realities of Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry which helps to keep you on the right path. Business Travel market report is mainly segmented based on type, application, and region. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. This Business Travel market analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame.

The global Business Travel market accounted for US$ 1.37 Tr in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 2.09 Tr by 2027.

The global business travel is anticipated to exhibit an impressive growth rate during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Some of the major driving factors contributing to this market growth include rising cross border trades, positive economic outlook, and growing digitalization of payment and travel booking eco-system. However, factors such as data safety & cybersecurity concerns, and uncertain international privacy regulations scenario may hinder the market growth in the coming years. In spite of these restraining factors, increased spending on Business Travel by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in both developed and developing countries is expected to fuel the future growth of Business Travel market.

The spending on Business Travel solutions is quite high in both developed and developing regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific and the demand for business travel is expected to grow further during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Rising globalization, increasing trade volumes, and positive economic outlook are some of the major macroeconomic factors driving the growth of Business Travel market. Growing digitalization of payments and travel bookings is another important reason for the increasing demand of business travel solutions worldwide. Increased budget allocation of Business Travel by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and fast growing trend of bleisure are some of the crucial trends that are expected to fuel the future growth of Business Travel market. Presently on a global scale, industry verticals such as food processing, utilities, real estate, social & personal services, and professional & business services are the major contributors in business travel spending.

Global Business Travel Market – By Industry

Government

Corporate

Global Business Travel Market – By Service

Transportation

Food & Accommodation

Recreation Activity

Global Business Travel Market – By Traveler

Group

Solo

The global trade and investment scenario have been growing at a stable pace, which has resulted in a positive business environment and high consumer confidence. The GDP growth in developing countries such as China and India is expected to offer ample opportunities for the business travel market in the coming years. With positive global economic outlook, investments in travel infrastructure, growth in SMEs, huge cross border trade volumes, and stabilizing political conditions, it is expected that the spending on business travel will accelerate over the next few years around the globe.

