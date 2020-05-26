Burial Products Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025
COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Burial Products will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Burial Products market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Burial Products market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2025.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Burial Products market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Burial Products, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Burial Products market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Burial Products companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Casket
Tombstone
Paper Product
Flower
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
At-Need
Pre-Need
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Service Corporation International
Fu Shou Yuan
Matthews International
StoneMor Partners
InvoCare
Dignity
San Holdings
Carriage Services
Nirvana Asia
Funespana
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Burial Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Burial Products market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Burial Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Burial Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Burial Products submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Burial Products?
1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Burial Products Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Burial Products Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Burial Products Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Burial Products Segment by Type
2.2.1 Casket
2.2.2 Tombstone
2.2.3 Paper Product
2.2.4 Flower
2.2.5 Others
2.3 Burial Products Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Burial Products Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Burial Products Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Burial Products Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Burial Products Segment by Application
2.4.1 At-Need
2.4.2 Pre-Need
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Burial Products Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Burial Products Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Burial Products Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Burial Products Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Burial Products by Company
3.1 Global Burial Products Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Burial Products Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Burial Products Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Burial Products Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Burial Products Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Burial Products Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Burial Products Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Burial Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Burial Products Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Burial Products Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Burial Products by Regions
4.1 Burial Products by Regions
4.2 Americas Burial Products Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Burial Products Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Burial Products Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Burial Products Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Burial Products Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Burial Products Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Burial Products Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Burial Products Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Burial Products Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Burial Products Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Burial Products Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Burial Products Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Burial Products Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Burial Products Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Burial Products by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Burial Products Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Burial Products Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Burial Products Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Burial Products Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Burial Products by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Burial Products Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Burial Products Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Burial Products Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Burial Products Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Burial Products Distributors
10.3 Burial Products Customer
11 Global Burial Products Market Forecast
11.1 Global Burial Products Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Burial Products Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Burial Products Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Burial Products Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Burial Products Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Burial Products Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Service Corporation International
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Burial Products Product Offered
12.1.3 Service Corporation International Burial Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Service Corporation International Latest Developments
12.2 Fu Shou Yuan
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Burial Products Product Offered
12.2.3 Fu Shou Yuan Burial Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Fu Shou Yuan Latest Developments
12.3 Matthews International
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Burial Products Product Offered
12.3.3 Matthews International Burial Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Matthews International Latest Developments
12.4 StoneMor Partners
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Burial Products Product Offered
12.4.3 StoneMor Partners Burial Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 StoneMor Partners Latest Developments
12.5 InvoCare
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Burial Products Product Offered
12.5.3 InvoCare Burial Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 InvoCare Latest Developments
12.6 Dignity
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Burial Products Product Offered
12.6.3 Dignity Burial Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Dignity Latest Developments
12.7 San Holdings
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Burial Products Product Offered
12.7.3 San Holdings Burial Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 San Holdings Latest Developments
12.8 Carriage Services
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Burial Products Product Offered
12.8.3 Carriage Services Burial Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Carriage Services Latest Developments
12.9 Nirvana Asia
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Burial Products Product Offered
12.9.3 Nirvana Asia Burial Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Nirvana Asia Latest Developments
12.10 Funespana
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Burial Products Product Offered
12.10.3 Funespana Burial Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Funespana Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
