COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Burial Products will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Burial Products market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Burial Products market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Burial Products market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Burial Products, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Burial Products market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Burial Products companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Casket

Tombstone

Paper Product

Flower

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

At-Need

Pre-Need

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Service Corporation International

Fu Shou Yuan

Matthews International

StoneMor Partners

InvoCare

Dignity

San Holdings

Carriage Services

Nirvana Asia

Funespana

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Burial Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Burial Products market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Burial Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Burial Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Burial Products submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Burial Products?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Burial Products Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Burial Products Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Burial Products Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Burial Products Segment by Type

2.2.1 Casket

2.2.2 Tombstone

2.2.3 Paper Product

2.2.4 Flower

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Burial Products Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Burial Products Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Burial Products Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Burial Products Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Burial Products Segment by Application

2.4.1 At-Need

2.4.2 Pre-Need

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Burial Products Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Burial Products Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Burial Products Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Burial Products Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Burial Products by Company

3.1 Global Burial Products Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Burial Products Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Burial Products Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Burial Products Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Burial Products Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Burial Products Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Burial Products Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Burial Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Burial Products Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Burial Products Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Burial Products by Regions

4.1 Burial Products by Regions

4.2 Americas Burial Products Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Burial Products Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Burial Products Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Burial Products Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Burial Products Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Burial Products Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Burial Products Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Burial Products Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Burial Products Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Burial Products Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Burial Products Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Burial Products Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Burial Products Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Burial Products Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Burial Products by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Burial Products Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Burial Products Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Burial Products Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Burial Products Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Burial Products by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Burial Products Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Burial Products Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Burial Products Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Burial Products Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Burial Products Distributors

10.3 Burial Products Customer

11 Global Burial Products Market Forecast

11.1 Global Burial Products Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Burial Products Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Burial Products Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Burial Products Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Burial Products Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Burial Products Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Service Corporation International

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Burial Products Product Offered

12.1.3 Service Corporation International Burial Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Service Corporation International Latest Developments

12.2 Fu Shou Yuan

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Burial Products Product Offered

12.2.3 Fu Shou Yuan Burial Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Fu Shou Yuan Latest Developments

12.3 Matthews International

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Burial Products Product Offered

12.3.3 Matthews International Burial Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Matthews International Latest Developments

12.4 StoneMor Partners

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Burial Products Product Offered

12.4.3 StoneMor Partners Burial Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 StoneMor Partners Latest Developments

12.5 InvoCare

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Burial Products Product Offered

12.5.3 InvoCare Burial Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 InvoCare Latest Developments

12.6 Dignity

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Burial Products Product Offered

12.6.3 Dignity Burial Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Dignity Latest Developments

12.7 San Holdings

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Burial Products Product Offered

12.7.3 San Holdings Burial Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 San Holdings Latest Developments

12.8 Carriage Services

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Burial Products Product Offered

12.8.3 Carriage Services Burial Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Carriage Services Latest Developments

12.9 Nirvana Asia

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Burial Products Product Offered

12.9.3 Nirvana Asia Burial Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Nirvana Asia Latest Developments

12.10 Funespana

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Burial Products Product Offered

12.10.3 Funespana Burial Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Funespana Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

