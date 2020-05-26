The global blood lancets market was valued at $901.30 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,849.30 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Blood lancet is a disposable or single use medical device primarily used for capillary blood sampling. These devices make small punctures in the skin to obtain blood samples that is further used for diagnosis of several diseases such as diabetes hyperlipidemia, blood cholesterol and dyslipidemia. These lancets are widely used by diabetic patients. Patients can easily use these devices at their homes and monitor their blood glucose level.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013395458/sample

Leading Blood Lancets Market Players:

Becton, Dickinson & Company, Improve Medical, Terumo Corporation, Sarstedt AG & Co., F.L. Medical SRL, Medtronic plc, Haemonetics Corporation, Shangdong Lianfa Medical, Nipro Medical Corporation, Abbott Laboratories

The major factors driving the growth of the global blood lancets market include significant increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and dyslipidemia, and rise in inclination toward home care diagnostics, are the major factors driving the blood lancets market growth. In addition, surge in use of disposable blood lancets for painless diagnosis of blood sugar level, hemoglobin, fat level, and other essential blood components, propels the market growth. Disposable lancet prevents the risk of blood transfusion and infection transmission, thereby contributing to the market growth. However, low awareness regarding homecare lancet in developing countries is anticipated to hamper the market growth. Moreover, promising regulatory scenario positively impacts the lancet market growth, thereby, creating lucrative opportunities in the near future.

By Type

Standard

Safety Blood Lancets

Vacuum Blood Lancets

By End-User

Hospitals &Clinics

Blood Banks

Homecare

Others

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013395458/discount

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Blood Lancets Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Blood Lancets Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]