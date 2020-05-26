Global Automotive Test Equipment Market is accounted for $2.07 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.45 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.8%. Some of the prominent factors boosting the market growth increase in severe emissions norms to prevent ecological impact and technological advancements in automotive test equipment. However, the lack of a skilled workforce for advanced testing equipment is hampering the development of the market.

The market research report helps analyze the Automotive Test Equipment market on a global basis and also offers forecast and statistics in terms of revenue for the anticipated forecast period 2018 to 2026. This research study offers a detailed overview of the market dynamics that are expected to affect the overall industry in the coming few years.

Further Based on the application, PC/Laptop based equipment are estimated to account for the largest market as Laptop based testing equipment is mainly a hardware and software package, covering all the essential cables, hardware, and software. The PC-based systems have characteristics such as the capability to plot and log sensor data, compute fuel efficiency, and approximate horsepower and torque. Also, many technicians prefer using PC/laptop based equipment for data mining and analysis from vehicle components.

By geography, the Asia Pacific region is approximated to account for the largest market size due to the growing acquisition power of customers has triggered the demand for automobiles in this region. Also, due to the availability of cheap labor and low making cost, many main OEMs have launched production plants in the region or united with major familial vehicle manufacturing companies.

Some of the key players in the Automotive Test Equipment market include Honeywell, Continental, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., EM TEST GmbH, Moog, Inc., Presto StantestPvt. Ltd., Delphi Automotive PLC, Vector Informatik, Softing, Horiba, SGS, Sierra Instruments, Inc. and Yokogawa Corporation.

