According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Asia Pacific Immunohematology Market By Technology, Product, End Use, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook size is set to exceed USD 850 million by 2026. Rising prevalence of diabetes with the rise in technological advancements will highly impact the Asia Pacific immunohematology market growth in the forthcoming years. In China there are around 109.6 million adults with diabetes as of 2017 and around 1 in 10 Chinese adults are affected by diabetes.

Additionally, the technological advancements in immunohematology devices for instance fully automated analyzers for faster as well as accurate results will also augment the market growth. Further, in May 2018, Beckman Coulter announced launch its new hematology software to support its existing portfolio of DxH 500 hematology analyzers. The software helps laboratories to guarantee accurate results through proprietary dynamic-gating methodology. The new product launch will help in broadening its product portfolio. These factors will lead to the adoption of vitro study by several end users for testing blood compatibility between receiver’s and donor’s blood. Thus, such technological advancements will create profitable opportunities in the market, thereby driving the market growth.

Analyzers & systems accounted for 33% market share in 2019 and is expected to show a parallel trend during the forecast timeframe. The launch of new technologically advanced analyzers & systems for proper and faster outcomes will further help in augmenting the market growth.

Erythrocyte-magnetized technology is expected to reach USD 15.3 million by 2026. Erythrocyte-magnetized technology has few advantages of traditional microplate method such as it can detect ABO-D in a mixed field reaction. Also, erythrocyte-magnetized technology can detect lower rate of presumed non-significant antibodies and presents an overall reliability. Thus, owing to the advantages, erythrocyte-magnetized technology is expected to show a considerable growth rate during the analysis period.

Diagnostic laboratories are predicted to attain a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast timeframe. The increasing prevalence of blood disorders will eventually lead to increased blood testing. This will lead to the increased utilization of immunohematology instruments, thereby generating lucrative opportunities in the Asia Pacific immunohematology market.

Asia Pacific immunohematology market was led by China and is estimated to show a positive trend throughout the forecast timeframe. India immunohematology market is forecasted to follow the China immunohematology market progressing at 6.6% CAGR during the study period. This is mainly due to the increase in incidences of diabetes as well as blood disorders. For instance, the anemia prevalence in the western China is about 34% in children aged 9-12 years.

Major market players in Asia Pacific immunohematology market are Abbott, Becton Dickinson, Bio Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hologic among other players. These market players are undertaking various strategies such as product launches and partnership to gain market presence as well as to expand its existing product portfolio. For instance, in January 2018, Biorad received clearance from the FDA for its IH-Centrifuge L instruments for utilization with the diverse array of Bio-Rad’s IH-system gel reagents. The move enable company to expand its product portfolio, thereby increasing company’s business revenue.

