Latest market study on “Vendor Management Software Market to 2027 by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On- premise); Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs); Industry Vertical (Retail, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the vendor management software market is estimated to reach US$ 12,295.8 Mn by 2027 from US$ 4,389.2 Mn in 2018. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The technological innovative solutions are helping technology companies across the world to accelerate their digital transformation adoption. From the past few years, the technology industry observed high growth and a dramatic increase worldwide. Factors such as technological innovations, economic growth, and IT spending influence technology industry dynamics considerably. With the advancement in technology and growing access to cost-effective, qualified human resources globally, various industries are focusing on development as well as the adoption of highly technological products for better performance. Enterprises and new developing markets are expected to invest in the technology market to build IT infrastructure that would help reduce costs and enhance business productivity. The growing adoption of vendor management software across SMEs is expected to create new opportunities for the global vendor management software market during the forecasted period.

The global market for vendor management software market is segmented based on the parameters such as deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment dominates the vendor management software market heavily and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the basis of enterprise size, large enterprise segment led the market in 2018 with a maximum market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Furthermore, on the basis of industry vertical, retail segment led the market with highest market share. Key players operating in the market are partnering with the small as well as large and other companies which are helping them to gain customer traction. The major companies offering vendor management software market include Coupa Software Inc., Gatekeeper (Cinergy Technology Limited), HICX Solutions Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intelex Technologies Inc., LogicManager, Inc., MasterControl Inc., Ncontracts, SalesWarp, and SAP SE among others. Several other companies are also offering these vendor management software for various provider, which is facilitating the market to propel over the years.

Strategic Insights

Market Initiatives was observed as the most adopted strategy in global vendor management software market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2019: Coupa announced the expansion of its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to focus more on controlling over their IT spend.

2019: Ncontracts signed a joint venture with The Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI), for assuring the CBAI member banks to rely on Ncontracts teammate with risk and vendor management, cybersecurity assessments, business continuity planning, contract management as well as findings management.

2018: Intelex Technologies announced its partnership with Liderança Group, to fill the essential gaps present in ESHQ training, by removing compliance-paralysis for companies for better processes as well as more profitable outcomes.

2017: SalesWarp’s Omnichannel Order Management and Warehouse solution selected by Active Ride Shop, for improving efficiency and providing a better experience for its Active Ride Shop customers.

