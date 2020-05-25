The presented market report on the global Starter Feed market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Starter Feed market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Starter Feed market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Starter Feed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Starter Feed market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Starter Feed market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Starter Feed Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Starter Feed market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Starter Feed market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players continue to reign supreme in the starter feed market, collectively accounting for over 40% shares, Increased focus on offering value-added products and deliver optimum nutritional value to livestock, has led Collaboration with research scientists to enhance the starter feed quality, and frequent product launches to appeal to new and potential customers are the key strategies of these players.

The market presence of emerging players also remains portentous, accounting for nearly 40% shares. Provision of customized and customer-need specific products. Online sales platforms continue to remain the mainstay of emerging players to increase their presence in the starter feed market. Growing number of starter feed manufacturers are targeting North America, on the back of the proliferating poultry industry, growing broiler production, and existing ban on antibiotic-containing feed in the region.

Leveraging emerging technology to prime the immune system, create ideal gut-health environment, and deliver consistent, high quality, and targeted nutrition to animals, is expected to remain a key strategy of manufacturers to gain competitive edge. An increased focus on nutritional technology to understand and unlock the real potential of raw materials will create fresh growth avenues for stakeholders.

Starter Feed Market – Additional Insight

Phytobiotics – A Key Trend

Phytobioitics are increasingly gaining interest of livestock starter feed manufacturers, as antibiotic use becomes more and more regulated in the industry. The continued pressure on starter feed manufacturers to reduce antibiotic use, especially for performance purposes, has prompted them to turn toward phytogenic feed additives. The capacity of these natural, plant-based additives to stimulate growth via increased intake, gut well-being, antimicrobial effects, and feed conversion is reinforcing their value in the starter feed market. Additionally, growing demand for conventional- and antibiotic-free animal nutrition is accelerating the sales of phytogenics-based starter feed, which, in turn, is favoring market growth.

Research Scope

Starter Feed Market – Research Methodology

A realistic methodology coupled with holistic approach forms the basis of the incisive insights rendered in the starter feed market report. The Fact.MR report reckons comprehensive information on the growth prospects of starter feed market along with enthralling insights into the forecast study of the market.

Fact.MR has leveraged the research approach to arrive at the starter feed market size offered, along with other pivotal numbers, such as CAGR and revenue share of all the market segments mentioned in the report. All the information provided in the starter feed market has undergone various validation funnels, before its inclusion in the report.

Extensive primary and secondary research has been done to garner valuable insights into the forecast analysis of starter feed market. The report on starter feed market has also gone through cross-validation to ensure the delivery of accurate information to the market enthusiasts.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Starter Feed market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Starter Feed Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Starter Feed market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Starter Feed market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Starter Feed market

Important queries related to the Starter Feed market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Starter Feed market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Starter Feed market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Starter Feed ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

