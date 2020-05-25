Voice Cloning Market 2020:- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025
In 2017, the global Voice Cloning market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Voice Cloning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice Cloning development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Lyrebird
Nuance Communications
Baidu
Microsoft
AWS
AT&T
NeoSpeech
Smartbox Assistive Technology
exClone
LumenVox
Kata.Ai
Alt.Ai
CereProc
Acapela Group
VocaliD
Voicery
Aristech
Cepstral
Ispeech
VivoText
Voctro Labs
rSpeak
CandyVoice
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare and life sciences
Education
Media and entertainment
Telecom
Travel and hospitality
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Voice Cloning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Voice Cloning development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Voice Cloning are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Voice Cloning Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Voice Cloning Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Healthcare and life sciences
1.5.3 Education
1.5.4 Media and entertainment
1.5.5 Telecom
1.5.6 Travel and hospitality
1.5.7 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Voice Cloning Market Size
2.2 Voice Cloning Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Voice Cloning Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Voice Cloning Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Voice Cloning Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Voice Cloning Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Voice Cloning Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Voice Cloning Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Voice Cloning Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Voice Cloning Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Voice Cloning Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Voice Cloning Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Voice Cloning Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Voice Cloning Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Voice Cloning Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Voice Cloning Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Voice Cloning Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Voice Cloning Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Voice Cloning Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Voice Cloning Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Voice Cloning Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Voice Cloning Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Voice Cloning Key Players in China
7.3 China Voice Cloning Market Size by Type
7.4 China Voice Cloning Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Voice Cloning Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Voice Cloning Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Voice Cloning Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Voice Cloning Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Voice Cloning Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Voice Cloning Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Voice Cloning Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Voice Cloning Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Voice Cloning Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Voice Cloning Key Players in India
10.3 India Voice Cloning Market Size by Type
10.4 India Voice Cloning Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Voice Cloning Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Voice Cloning Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Voice Cloning Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Voice Cloning Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Voice Cloning Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Voice Cloning Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Google
12.2.1 Google Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Voice Cloning Introduction
12.2.4 Google Revenue in Voice Cloning Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Google Recent Development
12.3 Lyrebird
12.3.1 Lyrebird Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Voice Cloning Introduction
12.3.4 Lyrebird Revenue in Voice Cloning Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Lyrebird Recent Development
12.4 Nuance Communications
12.4.1 Nuance Communications Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Voice Cloning Introduction
12.4.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in Voice Cloning Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development
12.5 Baidu
12.5.1 Baidu Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Voice Cloning Introduction
12.5.4 Baidu Revenue in Voice Cloning Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Baidu Recent Development
12.6 Microsoft
12.6.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Voice Cloning Introduction
12.6.4 Microsoft Revenue in Voice Cloning Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.7 AWS
12.7.1 AWS Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Voice Cloning Introduction
12.7.4 AWS Revenue in Voice Cloning Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 AWS Recent Development
12.8 AT&T
12.8.1 AT&T Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Voice Cloning Introduction
12.8.4 AT&T Revenue in Voice Cloning Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.9 NeoSpeech
12.9.1 NeoSpeech Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Voice Cloning Introduction
12.9.4 NeoSpeech Revenue in Voice Cloning Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 NeoSpeech Recent Development
12.10 Smartbox Assistive Technology
12.10.1 Smartbox Assistive Technology Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Voice Cloning Introduction
12.10.4 Smartbox Assistive Technology Revenue in Voice Cloning Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Smartbox Assistive Technology Recent Development
12.11 exClone
12.12 LumenVox
12.13 Kata.Ai
12.14 Alt.Ai
12.15 CereProc
12.16 Acapela Group
12.17 VocaliD
12.18 Voicery
12.19 Aristech
12.20 Cepstral
12.21 Ispeech
12.22 VivoText
12.23 Voctro Labs
12.24 rSpeak
12.25 CandyVoice
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
