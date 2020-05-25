The veterinary CROs market was valued at US$ 710.81 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 1,440.15 million by 2027.

An off-the-shelf report on Veterinary CRO Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Veterinary CROs are described as organizations offering services that support the veterinary drug discovery processes in veterinary drug companies. For example, some of the services veterinary CROs offer include market authorization support, regulatory support, support for clinical trials and toxicology studies.



The key players influencing the market are:

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

Clinvet

Klifovet ag

Löhlein and Wolf Vet Research

Oncovet Clinical Research

Ondax Scientific

Triveritas

Research Management (Vrm) Ltd

Vetpharm, Inc.

Vetspin Srl

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Veterinary CRO Market.

Compare major Veterinary CRO Market providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Veterinary CRO Market providers

Profiles of major Veterinary CRO Market providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Veterinary CRO Market -intensive vertical sectors

Veterinary CRO Market- Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Global Veterinary CROs Market – By Service Type

Clinical Trials

Toxicology

Market Authorization and Regulatory Support

Others

Global Veterinary CROs Market – By Application

Pet

Livestock

Wild

Global Veterinary CROs Market – By Indication

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Neurology

Others

Global Veterinary CROs Market – By End User

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Others

Veterinary CROs Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Veterinary CRO Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Veterinary CRO Market \ trends and forecast from 2020 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Veterinary CRO \ market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Veterinary CRO Market is provided.

