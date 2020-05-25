“

In 2018, the market size of Building Heat Preservation Material Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

The report on the Building Heat Preservation Material market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Building Heat Preservation Material market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Building Heat Preservation Material market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Building Heat Preservation Material market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.

This study presents the Building Heat Preservation Material Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Building Heat Preservation Material history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Building Heat Preservation Material market, the following companies are covered:

Saint-Gobain S.A.

BASF SE

Owens Corning

Kingspan Group PLC

Johns Manville Corporation

Rockwool International A/S

Paroc Group Oy

Gaf Materials Corporation

Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.

Knauf Insulation, Inc.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Covestro Ag

DOW Corning Corporation

Firestone Building Products Company

Fletcher Building Limited

Huntsman Corporation

KCC Corporation

Lapolla Industries, Inc.

Nichais Corporation

Ode Industry and Trade Inc.

Recticel SA

Trocellen GmbH

Ursa Insulation, S.A.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Material Type

Stone Wool

Glass Wool

Plastic Foam

Others

By Position

Roof Insulation

Wall Insulation

Floor Insulation

Segment by Application

Residential Building

Non-residential Building

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Building Heat Preservation Material product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Building Heat Preservation Material , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Building Heat Preservation Material in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Building Heat Preservation Material competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Building Heat Preservation Material breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Building Heat Preservation Material market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Building Heat Preservation Material sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

“