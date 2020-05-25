This report focuses on the global Solar PV Installation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Solar PV Installation development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Solar PV Installation market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Enfinity

Invictus NV

Energy 21 a.s.

EDF Energies Nouvelles

Tenesol S.A.

Conergy AG

SOLON SE

Phoenix Solar AG

BIOSAR

Enel

BP Solar

Ecostream

Martifer Solar

Opde

First Solar

Sunpower

Sun Edison

SHARP

Suntech

Singyes Solar

Yingli Solar

CNPV

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Off-Grid PV System

Grid-Connected PV System

Market segment by Application, split into

Ground PV Systems Installation

Roof PV Systems Installation

BIPV Systems Installation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Solar PV Installation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Solar PV Installation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solar PV Installation are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Solar PV Installation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Off-Grid PV System

1.4.3 Grid-Connected PV System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solar PV Installation Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Ground PV Systems Installation

1.5.3 Roof PV Systems Installation

1.5.4 BIPV Systems Installation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Solar PV Installation Market Size

2.2 Solar PV Installation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Solar PV Installation Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Solar PV Installation Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Solar PV Installation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Solar PV Installation Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Solar PV Installation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Solar PV Installation Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Solar PV Installation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Solar PV Installation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Solar PV Installation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Solar PV Installation Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Solar PV Installation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Solar PV Installation Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Solar PV Installation Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Solar PV Installation Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Solar PV Installation Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Solar PV Installation Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Solar PV Installation Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Solar PV Installation Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Solar PV Installation Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Solar PV Installation Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Solar PV Installation Key Players in China

7.3 China Solar PV Installation Market Size by Type

7.4 China Solar PV Installation Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Solar PV Installation Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Solar PV Installation Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Solar PV Installation Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Solar PV Installation Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Solar PV Installation Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Solar PV Installation Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Solar PV Installation Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Solar PV Installation Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Solar PV Installation Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Solar PV Installation Key Players in India

10.3 India Solar PV Installation Market Size by Type

10.4 India Solar PV Installation Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Solar PV Installation Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Solar PV Installation Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Solar PV Installation Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Solar PV Installation Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Enfinity

12.1.1 Enfinity Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Solar PV Installation Introduction

12.1.4 Enfinity Revenue in Solar PV Installation Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Enfinity Recent Development

12.2 Invictus NV

12.2.1 Invictus NV Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Solar PV Installation Introduction

12.2.4 Invictus NV Revenue in Solar PV Installation Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Invictus NV Recent Development

12.3 Energy 2Chapter One: a.s.

12.3.1 Energy 2Chapter One: a.s. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Solar PV Installation Introduction

12.3.4 Energy 2Chapter One: a.s. Revenue in Solar PV Installation Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Energy 2Chapter One: a.s. Recent Development

12.4 EDF Energies Nouvelles

12.4.1 EDF Energies Nouvelles Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Solar PV Installation Introduction

12.4.4 EDF Energies Nouvelles Revenue in Solar PV Installation Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 EDF Energies Nouvelles Recent Development

12.5 Tenesol S.A.

12.5.1 Tenesol S.A. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Solar PV Installation Introduction

12.5.4 Tenesol S.A. Revenue in Solar PV Installation Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Tenesol S.A. Recent Development

12.6 Conergy AG

12.6.1 Conergy AG Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Solar PV Installation Introduction

12.6.4 Conergy AG Revenue in Solar PV Installation Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Conergy AG Recent Development

12.7 SOLON SE

12.7.1 SOLON SE Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Solar PV Installation Introduction

12.7.4 SOLON SE Revenue in Solar PV Installation Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 SOLON SE Recent Development

12.8 Phoenix Solar AG

12.8.1 Phoenix Solar AG Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Solar PV Installation Introduction

12.8.4 Phoenix Solar AG Revenue in Solar PV Installation Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Phoenix Solar AG Recent Development

12.9 BIOSAR

12.9.1 BIOSAR Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Solar PV Installation Introduction

12.9.4 BIOSAR Revenue in Solar PV Installation Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 BIOSAR Recent Development

12.10 Enel

12.10.1 Enel Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Solar PV Installation Introduction

12.10.4 Enel Revenue in Solar PV Installation Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Enel Recent Development

12.11 BP Solar

12.12 Ecostream

12.13 Martifer Solar

12.14 Opde

12.15 First Solar

12.16 Sunpower

12.17 Sun Edison

12.18 SHARP

12.19 Suntech

12.20 Singyes Solar

12.21 Yingli Solar

12.22 CNPV

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

