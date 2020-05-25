In 2017, the global Smart Agriculture Solution market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Dirt Road Data, Inc.

Iteris, Inc.

CropMetrics LLC

Agribotix LLC

AgriSight, Inc.

SemiosBio Technologies Inc.

Granular, Inc.

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Site-Specific Technology Development Group, Inc.

AgJunction LLC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouses

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Agriculture Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Agriculture Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Agriculture Solution are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

