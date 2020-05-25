Smart Agriculture Solution Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025
In 2017, the global Smart Agriculture Solution market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Dirt Road Data, Inc.
Iteris, Inc.
CropMetrics LLC
Agribotix LLC
AgriSight, Inc.
SemiosBio Technologies Inc.
Granular, Inc.
Trimble Navigation Ltd.
Site-Specific Technology Development Group, Inc.
AgJunction LLC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Precision Farming
Livestock Monitoring
Fish Farming
Smart Greenhouses
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Agriculture Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Agriculture Solution development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Agriculture Solution are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart Agriculture Solution Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Precision Farming
1.5.3 Livestock Monitoring
1.5.4 Fish Farming
1.5.5 Smart Greenhouses
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size
2.2 Smart Agriculture Solution Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Smart Agriculture Solution Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Smart Agriculture Solution Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Smart Agriculture Solution Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Smart Agriculture Solution Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Smart Agriculture Solution Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Smart Agriculture Solution Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Agriculture Solution Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Smart Agriculture Solution Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Smart Agriculture Solution Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Smart Agriculture Solution Key Players in China
7.3 China Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size by Type
7.4 China Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Smart Agriculture Solution Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Smart Agriculture Solution Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Smart Agriculture Solution Key Players in India
10.3 India Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size by Type
10.4 India Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Smart Agriculture Solution Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Dirt Road Data, Inc.
12.1.1 Dirt Road Data, Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Smart Agriculture Solution Introduction
12.1.4 Dirt Road Data, Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture Solution Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Dirt Road Data, Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Iteris, Inc.
12.2.1 Iteris, Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Smart Agriculture Solution Introduction
12.2.4 Iteris, Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture Solution Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Iteris, Inc. Recent Development
12.3 CropMetrics LLC
12.3.1 CropMetrics LLC Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Smart Agriculture Solution Introduction
12.3.4 CropMetrics LLC Revenue in Smart Agriculture Solution Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 CropMetrics LLC Recent Development
12.4 Agribotix LLC
12.4.1 Agribotix LLC Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Smart Agriculture Solution Introduction
12.4.4 Agribotix LLC Revenue in Smart Agriculture Solution Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Agribotix LLC Recent Development
12.5 AgriSight, Inc.
12.5.1 AgriSight, Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Smart Agriculture Solution Introduction
12.5.4 AgriSight, Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture Solution Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 AgriSight, Inc. Recent Development
12.6 SemiosBio Technologies Inc.
12.6.1 SemiosBio Technologies Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Smart Agriculture Solution Introduction
12.6.4 SemiosBio Technologies Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture Solution Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 SemiosBio Technologies Inc. Recent Development
12.7 Granular, Inc.
12.7.1 Granular, Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Smart Agriculture Solution Introduction
12.7.4 Granular, Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture Solution Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Granular, Inc. Recent Development
12.8 Trimble Navigation Ltd.
12.8.1 Trimble Navigation Ltd. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Smart Agriculture Solution Introduction
12.8.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd. Revenue in Smart Agriculture Solution Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Trimble Navigation Ltd. Recent Development
12.9 Site-Specific Technology Development Group, Inc.
12.9.1 Site-Specific Technology Development Group, Inc. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Smart Agriculture Solution Introduction
12.9.4 Site-Specific Technology Development Group, Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture Solution Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Site-Specific Technology Development Group, Inc. Recent Development
12.10 AgJunction LLC
12.10.1 AgJunction LLC Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Smart Agriculture Solution Introduction
12.10.4 AgJunction LLC Revenue in Smart Agriculture Solution Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 AgJunction LLC Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
