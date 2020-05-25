In 2018, the global ride-hailing market reached a value of $50.4 billion and is predicted to generate $120.2 billion in 2024, advancing at a 13.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). The market is witnessing growth due to the rising concerns toward environmental degradation, government initiatives, convenient and economically efficient mobility option, and road congestion in urban areas.

Ride-hailing services are offered by transportation network companies that utilize online mobile applications for matching commuters’ transport needs of reaching specific destination from specific origin.

When vehicle type is taken into consideration, the ride-hailing market is categorized into executive, luxury, and economy. The economy category accounted for the major share of the market during the historical period (2014–2018) and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period as well.

A major driving factor of the ride-hailing market is that this mobility option is convenient and economical. High investment, which includes fuel cost, maintenance charge, vehicle cost, insurance cost, and parking expense, is required for owning a private vehicle.

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Economy

Executive

Luxury

Market Segmentation by Commuting Pattern

Daily/Weekly

Monthly

Occasionally

Market Segmentation by End User