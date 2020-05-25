Propionic acid market accounted for revenue of $1.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to generate $1.6 billion by 2026. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2026. Propionic acid is an organic acid produced by the reaction of ethylene and carbon monoxide. The chemical formula for propanoic acid is CH3CH2COOH or C3H6O2 with boiling point of 141.15?C. This acid is considered to be safe for use as common food additive and versatile preservative in animal feed and human food. It possesses antifungal and antimicrobial properties, and hence acts as crop protection agent. In addition, it is used as an intermediate for manufacturing of different chemicals such as cellulose acetate propionate. Moreover, it is widely used in herbicides and preservatives, as it inhibits the growth of bacteria and mold.

The key players operating in the global propionic acid market are BASF SE, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Perstorp Holding AB, Hawkins, Inc., Corbion N.V., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Oman Oil Company SAOC, and Celanese Corporation

The factors such as rise in application of propionic acid in the food & beverage industry and increase in demand for safe animal feed drive the growth of the global propionic acid market. However, environmental problems related to the use of pesticides, increase in side effects due to direct exposure, and lack of production facilities restrain the market growth. On the contrary, the use of propionic acid as antibiotics and propionate esters as solvents are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market expansion in the near future.

The global propionic acid market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of application, the market is classified into herbicides, rubber products, plasticizers, food preservative, and others. According to end-use industry, the market is categorized into pharmaceuticals, personal care, food & beverage, agriculture, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By Application

Herbicides

Rubber Products

Plasticizers

Food Preservatives

Others

By End use Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care

Food & Beverage

Agriculture

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Propionic Acid Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Propionic Acid Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: Propionic Acid Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: Propionic Acid Market, By Application

Chapter 8: Propionic Acid Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

