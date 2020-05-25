The growth of the is driven by factors such as increasing consumption of liquid nutritional supplements. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to the unpredictable side effects of liquid nutritional supplements in the region.

The growth of the liquid nutrition supplement Liquid Nutritional Supplement market is attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases.

Abbott AMWAY Herbalife International of America, Inc. ADM Arkopharma Glanbia Nutritionals Liquid Health, Inc. Bayer AG The Nature’s Bounty Co GlaxoSmithKline plc.

The shift in the lifestyle of populations around the world is leading to the growing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer. For instance, a year-on-year increasing number of diabetic individuals in the world might result in life-changing complications. According to the study by International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the number of people with diabetes in North America was ~46 million in 2017, which is expected to grow to ~62 million by 2045. Is among the factors expected to drive the growth of the Liquid Nutritional Supplement market.

The US is expected to lead the Liquid Nutritional Supplement market in the region owing to the growing consumption of liquid nutritional supplements in various countries has flourished and is expected to witness rapid growth due to the easy availability of the products. Moreover, the unpredictable side effects of liquid nutritional supplements in the region. Therefore, considering the factors mentioned above, the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute the largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.

