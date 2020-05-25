North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Analysis 2020 Profiling Key Players Abbott, AMWAY, ADM, Arkopharma
The growth of the is driven by factors such as increasing consumption of liquid nutritional supplements. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to the unpredictable side effects of liquid nutritional supplements in the region.
The growth of the liquid nutrition supplement Liquid Nutritional Supplement market is attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases.
The List of Companies – North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market
- Abbott
- AMWAY
- Herbalife International of America, Inc.
- ADM
- Arkopharma
- Glanbia Nutritionals
- Liquid Health, Inc.
- Bayer AG
- The Nature’s Bounty Co
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
The shift in the lifestyle of populations around the world is leading to the growing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer. For instance, a year-on-year increasing number of diabetic individuals in the world might result in life-changing complications. According to the study by International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the number of people with diabetes in North America was ~46 million in 2017, which is expected to grow to ~62 million by 2045. Is among the factors expected to drive the growth of the Liquid Nutritional Supplement market.
The US is expected to lead the Liquid Nutritional Supplement market in the region owing to the growing consumption of liquid nutritional supplements in various countries has flourished and is expected to witness rapid growth due to the easy availability of the products. Moreover, the unpredictable side effects of liquid nutritional supplements in the region. Therefore, considering the factors mentioned above, the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute the largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.
Major highlights of the report:
- All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market
- Evolution of significant market aspects
- Industry-wide investigation of market segments
- Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years
- Evaluation of market share
- Study of niche industrial sectors
- Tactical approaches of market leaders
- Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market
