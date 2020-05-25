Medical packaging film is the thin, continuous, polymeric material which is used in the process of packaging of pharmaceuticals products. Primarily medical packaging films market consist of three types, high barrier films, co-extruded films, and formable films. It has an exclusive property to protect the product from moisture, water, oxygen, and other gases. It is manufactured in different form such as bags, pouches, blister packs, labels, sachets, wraps, etc.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Medical packaging films market globally. This report on ‘Medical packaging films market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global medical packaging films market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as an increase in demand for pharmaceutical packaging from emerging economies of Asia Pacific. As the demand for sustainable packaging solutions across the world is growing along with the rise in demand for bi-axially oriented films, it may be the key driver for medical packaging film market. However, the strict regulation on the specification, such as resin grades, additives, extrusion parameters, etc., limits the company in innovations and affect the projected growth. Likewise, now, most of the manufacturer is adopting a patient-centric approach to the production of medical packaging films, and it may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the coming future.

Major vendors covered in this report:

3M

Bemis Company, Inc.

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Dunmore Corporation

Glenroy Inc.

Honeywell International

Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. KG

Renolit Group

Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Winpak Ltd

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Medical packaging films market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Medical packaging films market segments and regions.

The medical packaging films market is segmented on the basis of material,product type, applications and end-user industry. On the basis of material type, the medical packaging films market is segmented into plastic, aluminium and oxides. On the basis of product type, the market is bifurcated into,high-barrier films, co-extruded films, and formable films. Based on applications, the medical packaging films market is segmented into, blister packs, bags & pouches, lidding, sachets, tubes, and others.Moreover based on end-use, the medical packaging films market is segmented into, pharmeuticals, and medical devices.

