The floating production storage and offloading, abbreviated as FPSO are floating vessels are used by the offshore oil and gas industry for the production and processing of hydrocarbons, and storage of oil. Increasing oil & gas consumption worldwide, particularly in power generation and transportation sectors, is encouraging the exploration of more hydrocarbon reserves. Also, robust investments to support energy infrastructure growth and the rising demand for offshore oil & gas production in countries such as Mexico and Brazil are likely to promote the growth of the floating production storage and offloading market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

1.Bluewater Energy Services BV

2.BW Offshore Group

3.Keppel Corporation

4.MODEC, Inc.

5.Petroleo Brasileiro SA

6.Royal Dutch Shell Plc

7.Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

8.SBM Offshore Group

9.Teekay Corporation

10.Total SA

