Luxury Hotels Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Luxury Hotels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Luxury Hotels development in United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2387520
In 2017, the global Luxury Hotels market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Marriott International
Hilton
Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott)
Hyatt Hotels
Four Seasons Holdings
Shangri-La International Hotel Management
InterContinental Hotels Group
Mandarin Oriental International
The Indian Hotels Company
Jumeirah International
Kerzner International Resorts
ITC Hotels
Leading Hotels
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Business Hotel
Suite Hotel
Airport Hotel
Resorts Hotel
Market segment by Application, split into
Room
F&B
SPA
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Luxury Hotels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Luxury Hotels development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Luxury Hotels are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-luxury-hotels-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Luxury Hotels Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Business Hotel
1.4.3 Suite Hotel
1.4.4 Airport Hotel
1.4.5 Resorts Hotel
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Luxury Hotels Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Room
1.5.3 F&B
1.5.4 SPA
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Luxury Hotels Market Size
2.2 Luxury Hotels Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Luxury Hotels Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Luxury Hotels Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Luxury Hotels Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Luxury Hotels Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Luxury Hotels Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Luxury Hotels Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Luxury Hotels Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Luxury Hotels Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Luxury Hotels Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Luxury Hotels Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Luxury Hotels Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Luxury Hotels Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Luxury Hotels Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Luxury Hotels Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Luxury Hotels Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Luxury Hotels Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Luxury Hotels Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Luxury Hotels Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Luxury Hotels Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Luxury Hotels Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Luxury Hotels Key Players in China
7.3 China Luxury Hotels Market Size by Type
7.4 China Luxury Hotels Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Luxury Hotels Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Luxury Hotels Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Luxury Hotels Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Luxury Hotels Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Luxury Hotels Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Luxury Hotels Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Luxury Hotels Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Luxury Hotels Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Luxury Hotels Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Luxury Hotels Key Players in India
10.3 India Luxury Hotels Market Size by Type
10.4 India Luxury Hotels Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Luxury Hotels Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Luxury Hotels Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Luxury Hotels Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Luxury Hotels Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Marriott International
12.1.1 Marriott International Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction
12.1.4 Marriott International Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Marriott International Recent Development
12.2 Hilton
12.2.1 Hilton Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction
12.2.4 Hilton Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Hilton Recent Development
12.3 Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott)
12.3.1 Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction
12.3.4 Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott) Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott) Recent Development
12.4 Hyatt Hotels
12.4.1 Hyatt Hotels Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction
12.4.4 Hyatt Hotels Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Hyatt Hotels Recent Development
12.5 Four Seasons Holdings
12.5.1 Four Seasons Holdings Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction
12.5.4 Four Seasons Holdings Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Four Seasons Holdings Recent Development
12.6 Shangri-La International Hotel Management
12.6.1 Shangri-La International Hotel Management Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction
12.6.4 Shangri-La International Hotel Management Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Shangri-La International Hotel Management Recent Development
12.7 InterContinental Hotels Group
12.7.1 InterContinental Hotels Group Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction
12.7.4 InterContinental Hotels Group Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 InterContinental Hotels Group Recent Development
12.8 Mandarin Oriental International
12.8.1 Mandarin Oriental International Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction
12.8.4 Mandarin Oriental International Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Mandarin Oriental International Recent Development
12.9 The Indian Hotels Company
12.9.1 The Indian Hotels Company Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction
12.9.4 The Indian Hotels Company Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 The Indian Hotels Company Recent Development
12.10 Jumeirah International
12.10.1 Jumeirah International Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction
12.10.4 Jumeirah International Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Jumeirah International Recent Development
12.11 Kerzner International Resorts
12.12 ITC Hotels
12.13 Leading Hotels
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2387520
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Cannabis Industry Software Market 2020 Analysis By Growth Rate, Key Drivers, Restraints, Future Trends, Opportunities, And Challenges Till 2026 - May 25, 2020
- Insurance Suites Software Market 2020 Analysis By Organizations Size, New Technologies, Services, Solutions, Trends, Verticals and Geographical Analysis by 2026 - May 25, 2020
- Foodservice Distribution Software Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026 - May 25, 2020