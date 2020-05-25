This report focuses on the global Luxury Hotels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Luxury Hotels development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Luxury Hotels market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Marriott International

Hilton

Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott)

Hyatt Hotels

Four Seasons Holdings

Shangri-La International Hotel Management

InterContinental Hotels Group

Mandarin Oriental International

The Indian Hotels Company

Jumeirah International

Kerzner International Resorts

ITC Hotels

Leading Hotels

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Business Hotel

Suite Hotel

Airport Hotel

Resorts Hotel

Market segment by Application, split into

Room

F&B

SPA

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Luxury Hotels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Luxury Hotels development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Luxury Hotels are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Luxury Hotels Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Business Hotel

1.4.3 Suite Hotel

1.4.4 Airport Hotel

1.4.5 Resorts Hotel

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Luxury Hotels Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Room

1.5.3 F&B

1.5.4 SPA

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Luxury Hotels Market Size

2.2 Luxury Hotels Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Luxury Hotels Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Luxury Hotels Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Luxury Hotels Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Luxury Hotels Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Luxury Hotels Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Luxury Hotels Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Luxury Hotels Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Luxury Hotels Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Luxury Hotels Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Luxury Hotels Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Luxury Hotels Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Luxury Hotels Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Luxury Hotels Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Luxury Hotels Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Luxury Hotels Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Luxury Hotels Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Luxury Hotels Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Luxury Hotels Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Luxury Hotels Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Luxury Hotels Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Luxury Hotels Key Players in China

7.3 China Luxury Hotels Market Size by Type

7.4 China Luxury Hotels Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Luxury Hotels Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Luxury Hotels Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Luxury Hotels Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Luxury Hotels Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Luxury Hotels Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Luxury Hotels Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Luxury Hotels Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Luxury Hotels Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Luxury Hotels Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Luxury Hotels Key Players in India

10.3 India Luxury Hotels Market Size by Type

10.4 India Luxury Hotels Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Luxury Hotels Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Luxury Hotels Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Luxury Hotels Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Luxury Hotels Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Marriott International

12.1.1 Marriott International Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction

12.1.4 Marriott International Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Marriott International Recent Development

12.2 Hilton

12.2.1 Hilton Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction

12.2.4 Hilton Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Hilton Recent Development

12.3 Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott)

12.3.1 Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction

12.3.4 Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott) Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott) Recent Development

12.4 Hyatt Hotels

12.4.1 Hyatt Hotels Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction

12.4.4 Hyatt Hotels Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Hyatt Hotels Recent Development

12.5 Four Seasons Holdings

12.5.1 Four Seasons Holdings Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction

12.5.4 Four Seasons Holdings Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Four Seasons Holdings Recent Development

12.6 Shangri-La International Hotel Management

12.6.1 Shangri-La International Hotel Management Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction

12.6.4 Shangri-La International Hotel Management Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Shangri-La International Hotel Management Recent Development

12.7 InterContinental Hotels Group

12.7.1 InterContinental Hotels Group Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction

12.7.4 InterContinental Hotels Group Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 InterContinental Hotels Group Recent Development

12.8 Mandarin Oriental International

12.8.1 Mandarin Oriental International Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction

12.8.4 Mandarin Oriental International Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Mandarin Oriental International Recent Development

12.9 The Indian Hotels Company

12.9.1 The Indian Hotels Company Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction

12.9.4 The Indian Hotels Company Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 The Indian Hotels Company Recent Development

12.10 Jumeirah International

12.10.1 Jumeirah International Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction

12.10.4 Jumeirah International Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Jumeirah International Recent Development

12.11 Kerzner International Resorts

12.12 ITC Hotels

12.13 Leading Hotels

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

