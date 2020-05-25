The presented market report on the global Automotive Actuators market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Automotive Actuators market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Automotive Actuators market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Automotive Actuators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Automotive Actuators market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Automotive Actuators market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Automotive Actuators Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Automotive Actuators market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Automotive Actuators market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

East Asia to Dominate the Regional Landscape

This recently published report by Fact.MR, forecasts the global automotive actuators market to grow from US$ 68,433 Mn in 2019 to 1,25,276 US$ Mn by the end of 2029. This represents CAGR of ~ 6.2% from 2019 to 2029. Across the globe among all regions, the East Asian region holds ~ 35% of total automotive actuators market share and is expected to continue the same in upcoming years. The East Asia region consists of countries such as China, Japan and South Korea, and among these countries, China is considered to be the major market for automotive actuators, owing to the increased demand of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. China dominates the East Asian automotive actuators market holding more than 70% of the total market share. The factors such as low cost, increased concentration of domestic manufacturing plants, and people buying more vehicles, are making China as one of the largest growing markets for automotive actuators. Followed closely after East Asia, Europe holds ~ 25% of the automotive actuators market share across the globe. Owing to the significant presence of automotive component manufacturing and supplying companies, Germany dominates the European automotive actuators market with more than 20% market share and is expected to continue the same during the forecast period. Other countries such as France, the UK and Spain also holds significant market share in the European automotive actuators market. On other hand, owing to the rising demand for better functioning of automobiles, regions such as North America, South Asia and Oceania are expected to register a significant automotive actuators market share during the forecast period.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Automotive Actuators market segments are included in the report.

