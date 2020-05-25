The financial and HRM software solutions act as a data source that collects and provides raw data for analysis. With a significant focus on the learning outcomes, several colleges and universities are using analytical tools to gain deep insights into the performance of the faculty and staff. Therefore, the rising demand for learning analytics will also increase the software requirements in the educational institutions. For instance, Workday offers Workday Big Data Analytics, which has pre-built analytic templates to help higher education HR and finance departments to address key business issues related to workforce planning, retention, pay-for-performance, payroll cost analysis, compensation, and other pertinent HR functions.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2460724

Growing digitization in education has led to the implementation of advanced technological learning methods such as interactive whiteboards and 3-D printing to increase student interactivity and knowledge retention. The educational institutions are spending more on the collaboration, assessment, and ERP systems in their delivery methods. This has prompted several vendors worldwide to invest in the educational software for content creation and management and for providing instructional support to educators. The surging adoption of this software will boost the market for financial and HRM software during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Higher Education Financial and HRM market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Higher Education Financial and HRM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Higher Education Financial and HRM development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ellucian

Oracle

SAP

Workday

IBM

Unit4

…

MAKE AN ENQUIRY OF THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/ENQUIRY-BEFORE-BUYING/2460724

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Financial Management Software

HRM Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Educational Institutions

Universities

Training Organizations

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-higher-education-financial-and-hrm-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Higher Education Financial and HRM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Higher Education Financial and HRM development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Higher Education Financial and HRM are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Higher Education Financial and HRM Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Financial Management Software

1.4.3 HRM Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Higher Education Financial and HRM Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Educational Institutions

1.5.3 Universities

1.5.4 Training Organizations

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Higher Education Financial and HRM Market Size

2.2 Higher Education Financial and HRM Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Higher Education Financial and HRM Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Higher Education Financial and HRM Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Higher Education Financial and HRM Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Higher Education Financial and HRM Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Higher Education Financial and HRM Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Higher Education Financial and HRM Market Concentration Ratio (

Continued….

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155