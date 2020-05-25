From valuing $13.3 million in 2018, the U.K. electric bus charging station market is expected to garner $95.5 million in revenue by 2025, registering a 30.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2025).

Download sample copy of this [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/uk-electric-bus-charging-station-market/report-sample

The major factors having a positive influence on the market are the inclusion of electric buses in public fleet and the increase in government initiatives in popularizing these buses and providing the required infrastructure. Charging stations, also known as electric recharging points that are used to recharge an electric bus’s batteries are termed as electric bus charging stations.

In 2018, with more than 95.0% sales volume, the market was led by overnight chargers due to their popularity among public and private transport agencies for charging buses overnight as these buses have larger batteries to operate over longer distances. Further, the falling prices of batteries have also contributed in their demand as they are now competitively priced with opportunity charging buses.

On the basis of power, the electric bus charging station market in UK is categorized into <50 kW, 50–150 kW, and >150 kW. The largest market share in 2018 was held by the <50 kW category.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=uk-electric-bus-charging-station-market

Market Segmentation by Type

Overnight Charger

Opportunity Charger

Market Segmentation by Power