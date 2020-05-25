This report studies the global Payment Security Solution market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Payment Security Solution market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.





This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Bluefin Payment Systems (US)

Index (US)

CyberSource (US)

Elavon (US)

Ingenico epayments (Netherlands)

Sisa Information Security (US)

Intelligent Payments (UK)

Geobridge Corporation (US)

Shift4 Corporation (US)

TNS Inc. (US)

Tokenex, LLC (US)

Braintree (US)





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Encryption

Tokenization

Fraud detection and prevention





Market segment by Application, Payment Security Solution can be split into

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Education

Media and Entertainment

Others





The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Payment Security Solution in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Payment Security Solution are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.





Key Stakeholders

Payment Security Solution Manufacturers

Payment Security Solution Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Payment Security Solution Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors





Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Payment Security Solution market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Payment Security Solution

1.1 Payment Security Solution Market Overview

1.1.1 Payment Security Solution Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Payment Security Solution Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Payment Security Solution Market by Type

1.3.1 Encryption

1.3.2 Tokenization

1.3.3 Fraud detection and prevention

1.4 Payment Security Solution Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Retail

1.4.2 Travel and Hospitality

1.4.3 Healthcare

1.4.4 IT and Telecom

1.4.5 Education

1.4.6 Media and Entertainment

1.4.7 Others

n

Chapter Two: Global Payment Security Solution Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Payment Security Solution Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

n

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Bluefin Payment Systems (US)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Payment Security Solution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Index (US)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Payment Security Solution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 CyberSource (US)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Payment Security Solution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Elavon (US)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Payment Security Solution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Ingenico epayments (Netherlands)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Payment Security Solution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Sisa Information Security (US)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Payment Security Solution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Intelligent Payments (UK)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Payment Security Solution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Geobridge Corporation (US)

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Payment Security Solution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 ShiftChapter Four: Corporation (US)

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Payment Security Solution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 TNS Inc. (US)

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Payment Security Solution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Tokenex, LLC (US)

3.12 Braintree (US)

n

Chapter Four: Global Payment Security Solution Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Payment Security Solution Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Payment Security Solution Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Payment Security Solution in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Payment Security Solution

n

Chapter Five: United States Payment Security Solution Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Payment Security Solution Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Payment Security Solution Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Payment Security Solution Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Six: Europe Payment Security Solution Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Payment Security Solution Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Payment Security Solution Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Payment Security Solution Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Seven: China Payment Security Solution Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Payment Security Solution Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Payment Security Solution Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Payment Security Solution Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Eight: Japan Payment Security Solution Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Payment Security Solution Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Payment Security Solution Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Payment Security Solution Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Payment Security Solution Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Payment Security Solution Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Payment Security Solution Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Payment Security Solution Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Ten: India Payment Security Solution Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Payment Security Solution Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Payment Security Solution Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Payment Security Solution Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Payment Security Solution Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Payment Security Solution Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Payment Security Solution Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Payment Security Solution Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Payment Security Solution Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Payment Security Solution Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Payment Security Solution Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Payment Security Solution Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Payment Security Solution Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

n

Chapter Twelve: Payment Security Solution Market Dynamics

12.1 Payment Security Solution Market Opportunities

12.2 Payment Security Solution Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Payment Security Solution Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Payment Security Solution Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

n

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

n

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

n

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

