Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2023
According to this study, over the next five years the Luxury Apparel and Accessories market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Luxury Apparel and Accessories business, shared in Chapter 3.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2363369
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Apparel and Accessories market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Luxury Apparel and Accessories value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.7.
Apparel
Accessories
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.8.
Supermarkets/hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Online Sales
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
LVMH
Richemont
Hermès
Luxottica
Dior
Kering
Swatch Group
Pandora
Hanesbrands
Tapestry
Prada
Burberry
Adidas
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Luxury Apparel and Accessories consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Luxury Apparel and Accessories market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Luxury Apparel and Accessories manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Luxury Apparel and Accessories with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Luxury Apparel and Accessories submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-luxury-apparel-and-accessories-market-growth-2018-2023
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption 2013-2023
2.1.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Segment by Type
2.2.1 Apparel
2.2.2 Accessories
2.3 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.3 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Segment by Application
2.4.1 Supermarkets/hypermarkets
2.4.2 Independent Retailers
2.4.3 Online Sales
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.3 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories by Players
3.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Revenue by Players (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.3 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Luxury Apparel and Accessories Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Luxury Apparel and Accessories by Regions
4.1 Luxury Apparel and Accessories by Regions
4.1.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)
5.1.2 Americas Luxury Apparel and Accessories Value by Countries (2013-2018)
5.2 Americas Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)
6.1.2 APAC Luxury Apparel and Accessories Value by Countries (2013-2018)
6.2 APAC Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Luxury Apparel and Accessories by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)
7.1.2 Europe Luxury Apparel and Accessories Value by Countries (2013-2018)
7.2 Europe Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury Apparel and Accessories by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Apparel and Accessories Value by Countries (2013-2018)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Marketing
10.1.2 Indirect Marketing
10.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Distributors
10.3 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Customer
11 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Market Forecast
11.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)
11.2 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
11.2.2 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Value Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 LVMH
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Product Offered
12.1.3 LVMH Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 LVMH News
12.2 Richemont
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Product Offered
12.2.3 Richemont Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Richemont News
12.3 Hermès
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Product Offered
12.3.3 Hermès Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Hermès News
12.4 Luxottica
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Product Offered
12.4.3 Luxottica Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Luxottica News
12.5 Dior
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Product Offered
12.5.3 Dior Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Dior News
12.6 Kering
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Product Offered
12.6.3 Kering Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Kering News
12.7 Swatch Group
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Product Offered
12.7.3 Swatch Group Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Swatch Group News
12.8 Pandora
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Product Offered
12.8.3 Pandora Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Pandora News
12.9 Hanesbrands
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Product Offered
12.9.3 Hanesbrands Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Hanesbrands News
12.10 Tapestry
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Product Offered
12.10.3 Tapestry Luxury Apparel and Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Tapestry News
12.11 Prada
12.12 Burberry
12.13 Adidas
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2363369
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Cannabis Industry Software Market 2020 Analysis By Growth Rate, Key Drivers, Restraints, Future Trends, Opportunities, And Challenges Till 2026 - May 25, 2020
- Insurance Suites Software Market 2020 Analysis By Organizations Size, New Technologies, Services, Solutions, Trends, Verticals and Geographical Analysis by 2026 - May 25, 2020
- Foodservice Distribution Software Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026 - May 25, 2020