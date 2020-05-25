Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Market 2025 Trends, Top Manufactures, Market Dynamics, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast
The Hook-and-Loop Fasteners market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hook-and-Loop Fasteners.
This report presents the worldwide Hook-and-Loop Fasteners market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Velcro (Hook & Loop)
3M
YKK
Dunlap
Paiho
Lovetex
HALCO
Krahnen?Gobbers
APLIX
DirecTex
Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Breakdown Data by Type
Nylon
Polyester
Others
Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Breakdown Data by Application
Footwears & Apparel
Transportation
Industrial
Medical
Others
Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Hook-and-Loop Fasteners manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hook-and-Loop Fasteners :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Hook-and-Loop Fasteners market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Nylon
1.4.3 Polyester
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Footwears & Apparel
1.5.3 Transportation
1.5.4 Industrial
1.5.5 Medical
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Market Size
2.1.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production 2014-2025
2.2 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Market
2.4 Key Trends for Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Markets & Products
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production by Regions
4.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production
4.2.2 United States Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production
4.3.2 Europe Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production
4.4.2 China Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production
4.5.2 Japan Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Import & Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
Chapter Five: Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Country
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 GCC Countries
5.6.4 Egypt
5.6.5 South Africa
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production by Type
6.2 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue by Type
6.3 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Price by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Velcro (Hook & Loop)
8.1.1 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Company Details
8.1.2 Company Overview
8.1.3 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Product Description
8.1.5 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Recent Development
8.2 3M
8.2.1 3M Company Details
8.2.2 Company Overview
8.2.3 3M Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 3M Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Product Description
8.2.5 3M Recent Development
8.3 YKK
8.3.1 YKK Company Details
8.3.2 Company Overview
8.3.3 YKK Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 YKK Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Product Description
8.3.5 YKK Recent Development
8.4 Dunlap
8.4.1 Dunlap Company Details
8.4.2 Company Overview
8.4.3 Dunlap Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.4.4 Dunlap Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Product Description
8.4.5 Dunlap Recent Development
8.5 Paiho
8.5.1 Paiho Company Details
8.5.2 Company Overview
8.5.3 Paiho Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.5.4 Paiho Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Product Description
8.5.5 Paiho Recent Development
8.6 Lovetex
8.6.1 Lovetex Company Details
8.6.2 Company Overview
8.6.3 Lovetex Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.6.4 Lovetex Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Product Description
8.6.5 Lovetex Recent Development
8.7 HALCO
8.7.1 HALCO Company Details
8.7.2 Company Overview
8.7.3 HALCO Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.7.4 HALCO Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Product Description
8.7.5 HALCO Recent Development
8.8 Krahnen?Gobbers
8.8.1 Krahnen?Gobbers Company Details
8.8.2 Company Overview
8.8.3 Krahnen?Gobbers Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.8.4 Krahnen?Gobbers Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Product Description
8.8.5 Krahnen?Gobbers Recent Development
8.9 APLIX
8.9.1 APLIX Company Details
8.9.2 Company Overview
8.9.3 APLIX Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.9.4 APLIX Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Product Description
8.9.5 APLIX Recent Development
8.10 DirecTex
8.10.1 DirecTex Company Details
8.10.2 Company Overview
8.10.3 DirecTex Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.10.4 DirecTex Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Product Description
8.10.5 DirecTex Recent Development
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
9.1 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Forecast 2019-2025
9.1.2 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
9.2 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue Forecast by Type
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
10.1 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.7.2 GCC Countries
10.7.3 Egypt
10.7.4 South Africa
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Sales Channels
11.2.2 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Distributors
11.3 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Study
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
