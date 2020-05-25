Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fiber To The Home (FTTH) development in United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2312439
In 2017, the global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
China Telecom.
China Mobile Ltd.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&T Inc.
Vodafone Group plc
Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation
Softbank Group Corp.
Deutsche Telekom AG
Telefonica S.A.
America Movil
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Less than 50 Mbps
50 to 100 Mbps
100 Mbps to 1 Gbps
1 Gbps to 10 Gbps
Market segment by Application, split into
Internet TV
VoIP
Interactive Gaming
VPN on Broadband
Virtual Private LAN Service
Remote Education
Smart Home Application
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Fiber To The Home (FTTH) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fiber To The Home (FTTH) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-fiber-to-the-home-ftth-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Less than 50 Mbps
1.4.3 50 to 100 Mbps
1.4.4 100 Mbps to Chapter One: Gbps
1.4.5 Chapter One: Gbps to Chapter Ten: Gbps
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Internet TV
1.5.3 VoIP
1.5.4 Interactive Gaming
1.5.5 VPN on Broadband
1.5.6 Virtual Private LAN Service
1.5.7 Remote Education
1.5.8 Smart Home Application
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size
2.2 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Key Players in China
7.3 China Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Key Players in India
10.3 India Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 China Telecom.
12.1.1 China Telecom. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Introduction
12.1.4 China Telecom. Revenue in Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 China Telecom. Recent Development
12.2 China Mobile Ltd.
12.2.1 China Mobile Ltd. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Introduction
12.2.4 China Mobile Ltd. Revenue in Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 China Mobile Ltd. Recent Development
12.3 Verizon Communications Inc.
12.3.1 Verizon Communications Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Introduction
12.3.4 Verizon Communications Inc. Revenue in Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Verizon Communications Inc. Recent Development
12.4 AT&T Inc.
12.4.1 AT&T Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Introduction
12.4.4 AT&T Inc. Revenue in Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 AT&T Inc. Recent Development
12.5 Vodafone Group plc
12.5.1 Vodafone Group plc Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Introduction
12.5.4 Vodafone Group plc Revenue in Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Vodafone Group plc Recent Development
12.6 Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation
12.6.1 Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Introduction
12.6.4 Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation Revenue in Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation Recent Development
12.7 Softbank Group Corp.
12.7.1 Softbank Group Corp. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Introduction
12.7.4 Softbank Group Corp. Revenue in Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Softbank Group Corp. Recent Development
12.8 Deutsche Telekom AG
12.8.1 Deutsche Telekom AG Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Introduction
12.8.4 Deutsche Telekom AG Revenue in Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Deutsche Telekom AG Recent Development
12.9 Telefonica S.A.
12.9.1 Telefonica S.A. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Introduction
12.9.4 Telefonica S.A. Revenue in Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Telefonica S.A. Recent Development
12.10 America Movil
12.10.1 America Movil Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Introduction
12.10.4 America Movil Revenue in Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 America Movil Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2312439
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Cannabis Industry Software Market 2020 Analysis By Growth Rate, Key Drivers, Restraints, Future Trends, Opportunities, And Challenges Till 2026 - May 25, 2020
- Insurance Suites Software Market 2020 Analysis By Organizations Size, New Technologies, Services, Solutions, Trends, Verticals and Geographical Analysis by 2026 - May 25, 2020
- Foodservice Distribution Software Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026 - May 25, 2020