This report focuses on the global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Desktop as a Service (DaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2311493

In 2017, the global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Desktops-as-a-Service

VMware Horizon Air

Amazon WorkSpaces

Citrix XenDesktop

BigAir

Cisco

Crayon Group

HCOMM Solutions

CT4

Leostream

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Small-Sized Businesses

Medium-Sized Businesses

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Desktop as a Service (DaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Desktop as a Service (DaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-desktop-as-a-service-daas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-Based

1.4.3 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small-Sized Businesses

1.5.3 Medium-Sized Businesses

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size

2.2 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Key Players in China

7.3 China Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Key Players in India

10.3 India Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Desktops-as-a-Service

12.1.1 Desktops-as-a-Service Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Introduction

12.1.4 Desktops-as-a-Service Revenue in Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Desktops-as-a-Service Recent Development

12.2 VMware Horizon Air

12.2.1 VMware Horizon Air Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Introduction

12.2.4 VMware Horizon Air Revenue in Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 VMware Horizon Air Recent Development

12.3 Amazon WorkSpaces

12.3.1 Amazon WorkSpaces Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Introduction

12.3.4 Amazon WorkSpaces Revenue in Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Amazon WorkSpaces Recent Development

12.4 Citrix XenDesktop

12.4.1 Citrix XenDesktop Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Introduction

12.4.4 Citrix XenDesktop Revenue in Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Citrix XenDesktop Recent Development

12.5 BigAir

12.5.1 BigAir Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Introduction

12.5.4 BigAir Revenue in Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 BigAir Recent Development

12.6 Cisco

12.6.1 Cisco Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Introduction

12.6.4 Cisco Revenue in Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.7 Crayon Group

12.7.1 Crayon Group Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Introduction

12.7.4 Crayon Group Revenue in Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Crayon Group Recent Development

12.8 HCOMM Solutions

12.8.1 HCOMM Solutions Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Introduction

12.8.4 HCOMM Solutions Revenue in Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 HCOMM Solutions Recent Development

12.9 CT4

12.9.1 CTChapter Four: Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Introduction

12.9.4 CTChapter Four: Revenue in Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 CTChapter Four: Recent Development

12.10 Leostream

12.10.1 Leostream Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Introduction

12.10.4 Leostream Revenue in Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Leostream Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2311493

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155