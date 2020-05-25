The potentials of the hot water reservoirs present in the earth’s crust have been relatively unknown and untapped by excavators. These hot water reservoirs have been put to good use in generation of electricity by the thermal power generation principle. The setup of hybrid power plants is one of the major trends to be witnessed in the coming years in the geothermal power generation market.

Lesser carbon footprints achieved through geothermal power generation has been one of the biggest advantages for this method and driving the market for more adoptions globally. Also, the regulations laid out by Government on renewable energy generation in some of the major countries of the world is expected to drive the market for geothermal power generation at a rapid pace in the coming years. However, plant setup at extremely remote locations and high initial investments in setting up power generation plants would hinder the growth of geothermal power generation market. The enhanced focus laid by environmental agencies across the globe for renewable power generation methods is one of the biggest opportunities for the players operating in the geothermal power generation market.

Key Players:

Terra-Gen Power LLC

2. Ormat Technologies, Inc.

3. AltaRock Energy, Inc.

4. Fuji Electric Co., LTD

5. Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

6. Calpine Corporation

7. TAS Energy Inc.

8. Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd (MGS)

9. Holtec International

10. ClimateMaster, Inc.

