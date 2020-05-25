The European SMC BMC market was valued at US$ 619.72 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1,095.82 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Sheet molding composite (SMC) or sheet molding compound is known as a ready to mold glass-fiber-reinforced with polyester material primarily used in compression molding. The sheet is provided by the manufacturers in the form of rolls weighing up to 1000 kg. Alternatively, the resin coupled with related materials can be mixed on-site, according to the requirement to gain control over the chemistry and filler. This is manufactured by dispersing long strands of chopped fiber, basically glass fibers or carbon fibers on a bath of thermoset resin, such as polyester resin, vinyl ester resin, and epoxy resin. The longer fibers present in SMC result in better strength compared to sheet and bulk molding compounds (BMC) products. There are several applications of SMC, such as demanding electrical applications, corrosion resistant needs, structural components at low cost, automotive, and transit. Bulk molding compound is a ready-to-mold, glass-fiber reinforced thermoset polymer material used in compression molding, along with injection molding and transfer molding.The properties of SMC and BMC compounds such as light weight, long life, better mechanical properties, resistance to fire, corrosion & chemical, low smoke emission, and good abrasion resistant surface are the key factors propelling the SMC BMC market growth in the European region. Moreover, adoption of sustainable materials in various industries further offers ample opportunity for the key players to expand their business in the Europe SMC BMC market.

Germany held the largest share of the Europe SMC BMC market The SMC BMC is extensively used in various industries such as the automotive and transportation, aerospace, home appliances, and electrical and electronic. Rapid growth in the automotive industry, coupled with the presence of well-known automotive manufacturers, is projected to propel the growth of the SMC BMC market in Germany. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in the country further boost the growth of the SMC BMC market in Germany. SMC BMC market in the Rest of European countries is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the growth in the automotive, aerospace, and other industries.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on SMC BMC Market

COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then it has spread across the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms of positive cases and confirmed deaths as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The overall market breakdown due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the SMC BMC market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

Market Insights

Adoption of sustainable materials

SMC and BMC based products are known to have a comparatively lower environmental impact compared to the conventional materials such as metals, thermoplastic polymers, and concrete. They pose minimal impact in manufacture of the base material, less weight in service, better lifetime and the ability to recycle SMC and BMC parts. Further, the presence of styrene, as a significant component in SMC and BMC, is also considered safe for the environment and has no effect on the human body. Additionally, SMC and BMC have a low rate of emissions and no hazardous by-products are generated during the production processes. The manufacture of SMC requires comparatively 5–7 times less energy compared to processing of steel, aluminum or thermoplastic materials. Further, the SMC and BMC industry complies with the legislation stated under the REACH agreement. Due to such properties, they are increasingly being deployed in applications such as production of green energy, manufacture of small and light E-car and many others. The rising adoption of sustainable materials across several application bases due to inclination towards green future is anticipated to increase the demand of SMC and BMC in various industries.

Resin Type-Based Market Insights

Based on resin type, the SMC BMC market has been segmented into polyester and other resin types. The polyester segment accounted for the largest share of the European SMC BMC market in 2018; however, the market for other resin types segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Polyester resins are formed by the reaction between polyols such as glycol or ethylene glycol and dibasic acids such as phthalic acid or maleic acid. These unsaturated resins are combined with other chemicals called hardeners or catalysts, which changes the molecular structure of the resulting compound along with generation of heat. Methyl ethyl ketone peroxide (MEKP) is one such hardening agent. Composites made up of traditional unsaturated polyester resins generally display lower fatigue compared to the one based out of epoxy resins. These factors have propelled the demand polyester over the past few years.

Fiber Type -Based Market Insights

Based on fiber type, the European SMC BMC market is segmented into glass fiber and carbon fiber.In 2018, the glass fiber segment held the largest share of the European SMC BMC market; however, the carbon fiber segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. SMC BMC composites made up of glass fiber possess excellent mechanical properties with reduced operating costs and improved lifespan of the components. Further, they are being increasingly used to produce lightweight components with superior properties and less maintenance. These factors are likely to boost the demand for glass fiber over the forecast period.

End-Use Industry-Based Market Insights

Based on end-use industry, the European SMC BMC market is segmented into automotive and transportation, aerospace, electrical and electronics, building and construction, and others. In 2018, the automotive and transportation segment dominated the European SMC BMC market; however, the building and construction segment is expected to grow at a fastest growth rate during the forecast period. SMC composites offer a comprehensive line of pneumatic products that meet and exceed the demand of the automotive industry. This helps to carry out operation in extreme temperatures & weld environments, to yield efficient production. SMC products always address the challenge of offering maximum performance, along with minimizing energy costs and downtime.

Strategic Insights

Product development, merger and acquisition, and business planning are the strategies commonly adopted by companies to expand their product portfolio. K Toray, Core Molding Technologies., IDI Composites International., and Showa Denko are among the market players implementing this strategyto enlarge the customer base and gain significant market share in Europe, which in turn permits them maintain their brand name in the Europe market.

SMC BMC Market – By Resin Type

Polyester

Other Resin types

SMC BMC Market – By Fiber Type

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

SMC BMC Market – By End-Use Industry

Automotive and Transportation

Aerospace

Electrical and Electronics

Building and Construction

Other Applications

