The radiofrequency ablation devices transmit the energy of radiofrequency waves and destroy the target tissue. This technology has been widely in use to treat solid tumors, arrhythmias, uterine fibroids, and other medical conditions. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic illness, emerging applications of radiofrequency ablation technology, and growing preference for minimally invasive proceduresin the region. However, side-effects associated with radiofrequency ablationas well as high costs of RFA devices and reimbursement issuesassociated with the treatmentarethe factor hindering the market growth to a certain extent.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

Avanos Medical, Inc. Medtronic Boston Scientific Corporation AngioDynamics Hologic Inc.

The radiofrequency ablation procedure involves the injection of local anesthesia, followed by the insertion of a thin needle through a tiny incision to pass heat and electrical energy. Moreover, as the procedure is devoid of large cuts, it can be carried on extremely sick or old patients, as they cannot bear the stress associated with open surgeries. The completion of the total procedure takes 30–90 minutes, and the patients are monitored for a day, or in several cases, they are discharged on the same day. Further, they can recover in less time and can get back to daily life in ~1–3 weeks. The use of ablation for symptomatic AF has increased significantly over the past 10 years in the UK. As per the British Heart Rhythm Society,the number of cardiac ablation procedures performed in the UK increased from 8,035 in 2007 to 17,106 in 2013. These benefits of the minimally invasive surgeries enabled with radiofrequency ablation technique are driving the growth of the market.Thus, the benefits associated with the minimal invasiveness of theprocedure of radiofrequency ablation treatment are driving the growth of the market.

