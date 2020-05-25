The European radio frequency ablation devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 2,335.88 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,021.48 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2020–2027.

The radiofrequency ablation devices transmit the energy of radiofrequency waves and destroy the target tissue. This technology has been widely in use to treat solid tumors, arrhythmias, uterine fibroids, and other medical conditions. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic illness, emerging applications of radiofrequency ablation technology, and growing preference for minimally invasive proceduresin the region. However, side-effects associated with radiofrequency ablationas well as high costs of RFA devices and reimbursement issuesassociated with the treatmentarethe factor hindering the market growth to a certain extent.

The radiofrequency ablation procedure involves the injection of local anesthesia, followed by the insertion of a thin needle through a tiny incision to pass heat and electrical energy. Moreover, as the procedure is devoid of large cuts, it can be carried on extremely sick or old patients, as they cannot bear the stress associated with open surgeries. The completion of the total procedure takes 30–90 minutes, and the patients are monitored for a day, or in several cases, they are discharged on the same day. Further, they can recover in less time and can get back to daily life in ~1–3 weeks. The use of ablation for symptomatic AF has increased significantly over the past 10 years in the UK. As per the British Heart Rhythm Society,the number of cardiac ablation procedures performed in the UK increased from 8,035 in 2007 to 17,106 in 2013. These benefits of the minimally invasive surgeries enabled with radiofrequency ablation technique are driving the growth of the market.Thus, the benefits associated with the minimal invasiveness of theprocedure of radiofrequency ablation treatment are driving the growth of the market.

Growing healthcare expenditure is another factor contributing to growth of the radiofrequency ablation device market in Europe. The rise in the number hospital admissions to hospitals of people suffering from different types of pain, high-cost insurance premium policies, and high deductibles in hospitals are among the factors are leading to the rise in healthcare costs in the European countries. In 2012 RFA-Academia launched an initiative to increase awareness in Europe as well as to teach endoscopists the safe and justified application of RFA to reduce the disease burden. Government programs with different insurance coverage have increased overall demand for medical services—resulting in higher prices. Additionally, the surge in the incidence of chronic conditions has had a direct impact on increases in the cost of medical care,as almost 50% of the Europeans have some form of chronic illness. The RFA treatment is a prime trend in pain management nowadays, and in treatment of chronic illness associated with advancement in technology and healthcare infrastructure facility is anticipated to havea positive influence in the revenue generation from radiofrequency ablation devices.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cancer patients is high in terms of anxiety, fear, and psychological distress, which has primarily impacted the diagnosis and treatment of cancer due to the diversification of the medical work force and decision to focus on treating the critically ill. The procedures using RFA ablation devices for the treatment of various disorders have been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic crisis.

EUROPE RADIO FREQUENCY ABLATION DEVICES MARKET – SEGMENTATION



ByProduct

Devices

Disposables



ByApplication

Surgical Oncology

Cardiology

Cosmetology

Gynaecology

Pain Management



By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain



Companies Mentioned

Avanos Medical, Inc.

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

AngioDynamics

Hologic Inc.

