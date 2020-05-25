Growing demand for organic form of dried tart cherry is projected to escalate dried tart cherrymarket growth at CAGR of 4.4% during 2019–2027

According to our latest market study on “European Dried Tart Cherry Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact andAnalysis and Forecast byProduct Type (Freeze Dried, Sun Dried, Infused Dried, Others); Nature (Conventional, Organic); End Use (Bakery Products, Confectionaries, Dairy Products, Beverages, Cereal and Snack Bars, Others); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Others); and Country,”the dried tart cherry market was valued at US$ 88.9 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 130.5million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2027.

The report highlightskey factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developmentsin the market.

Dried tart cherry is rich in nutrients and has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is rich in potassium, fiber, and beta carotene. Dried tart cherry have a unique sweet and tangy taste, and are used in the preparation of various food and beverage products. Dried tart cherry offer several health advantages such as supports heart health, promotes better sleep, and offer relief from pain. It is a natural source of melatonin, which helps to regulate skin cycle. Dried tart cherry is an excellent source of boron, which further supports bone health. It contains high amounts of anthocyanin, which provide anti-inflammatory properties to help in repair and maintenance of muscle tissue.

Dried tart cherry is mainly being used in several food applications owing to their health benefits. Their cherries boost the immune system and help inhibit several diseases. Dried tart cherry and products have high nutritional value. The rising awareness about the nutritional benefits of these cherries has been a significant factor driving the growth of the European dried tart cherry market. Moreover, consumer inclination towards a healthy lifestyle and improved standard of living are fuelling the growth of the market. Shifting consumer focus on natural or organic cosmetic products has driven the manufacturer to use natural ingredients such as tart cherries.

The organic form of tart cherry is cultivated without the incorporation of artificial fertilizers or harmful chemicals. The tart cherries are grown with the help of organic matter instead of using the chemicals. Thereafter, they are washed, sweetened with organic sugar and then lightly spritzed with organic sunflower oil for an incredible burst of cherry flavor. The importance of organic farming has been understood with the wake of alarming health issues and rising focus toward healthy living. The organic form of tart cherry allows retention of essential nutrients without hampering the nutritional aspect of the product. The use of chemicals and fertilizers in conventional form of tart cherry mostly affects the health aspect and nutrients level. Rising awareness among people toward these organic forms of the tart cherry has encouraged the manufacturers to invest heavily in products containing the same as one of their primary constituents. A shift towards pure, organic, and natural food products has been observed among consumers. Growing population demanding for healthy food options along with rising disposable income has fueled the demand for organic form of the dried tart cherry. Moreover, consumers spending on organic food products have been increased consecutively since past years. The well-established nations are experiencing massive growth in organic food.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Food & beverages is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is known as a global hub of manufacturing and the largest raw material supplier for various industries. The overall market breakdown due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the dried tart cherry market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy

Cherry Central, Fruit d’Or, Graceland Fruit, Inc., and Smeltzer Orchard Company, LLC are among the well-established players present in the European dried tart cherry market.

The report includes the segmentation of the European dried tart cherry market as follows:

European Dried Tart Cherry Market, by Product Type

Freeze Dried

Sun Dried

Infused Dried

Others Type



European Dried Tart Cherry Market, by Nature

Conventional

Organic

European Dried Tart Cherry Market, by End Use

Confectionaries

Dairy Products

Beverages

Cereal & Snack Bars

Others



European Dried Tart Cherry Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Other Distribution Channels



European Dried Tart Cherry Market, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Germany

Ukraine

Poland

Rest of European

