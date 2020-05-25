Cybersecurity Consulting Services Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2026
This report focuses on the global status of cybersecurity consulting services, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of cybersecurity consulting services in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
The main players covered by this
McAfee
BlackBerry
Symantec
OneNeck IT Solutions
VMware
Sophos
Check Point Software Technologies
SAINT
BAE Systems
CGI
Mythics
QinetiQ
Schneider Electric
Akamai Technologies
Daniel J. Edelman Holdings
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
Cyber Security Services
Cyber Security Consultant
Market segment by application, divided into
domestic use
Commercial use
Other
market segment by region / country, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the cybersecurity consulting services market are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base year: 2019
Estimated year: 2020
Forecast year 2020 to 2026
For information on data by region, company, type and 2019, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Main market segments
1.3 Actors covered: classification by turnover of cybersecurity consultancy services
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the cybersecurity consulting services market by type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Cyber Security Services
1.4.3 Cyber Security Consulting
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Global Cybersecurity Consulting Services Market Part by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Domestic use
1.5.3 Usage commercial
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 Years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region
2.1 Outlook for the Cybersecurity Consulting Services Market (2015-2026)
2.2 Growth trends in cybersecurity advisory services by region
2.2.1 Market size for cybersecurity consulting services by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Historical market share of cybersecurity consulting services by region (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Cybersecurity advisory services Expected market size by region (2021-2026)
2.3 Sector trends and growth strategy
2.3.1 Trends in
market 2.3.2 Market drivers
2.3.3 Market challenges
2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces
2.3.5 Cybersecurity Strategy for growth in the consulting services market
2.3.6 Main interviews with the main players in cybersecurity advisory services (opinion leaders)
Continued…
