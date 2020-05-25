COVID-19 Analysis on the Global MFC Fiber Market

A recent market research report on the MFC Fiber market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the MFC Fiber market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the MFC Fiber market is evenly slated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2030. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the MFC Fiber market in the upcoming years. Further, a detailed analysis of the business continuity strategies of leading market participants is enclosed in the presented report.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological developments related to the MFC Fiber

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the MFC Fiber market in different regions

Analysis of the COVID-19 impact on supply-demand, value chain, and consumption

Adoption of the MFC Fiber in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the MFC Fiber Market

The presented report dissects the MFC Fiber market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment. Further, projections are made taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the each market segment.

The various segments of the MFC Fiber market analyzed in the report include:

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the MFC fiber market report provides a dashboard view of the MFC fiber market players. Further, in the company profiles section, the MFC fiber market report thoroughly discusses product offerings, global market presence, revenue share and notable business strategies undertaken by key market players.

Manufacturers in the MFC fiber marketplace are leveraging strategies such as expansion, acquisition and partnership strategies. For instance, in April 2018, Borregaard, a leader in the MFC fiber market partnered with HORN, North America’s leading distributor of specialty ingredients. The partnership is aimed at expanding distribution of Borregaard’s Exilva® MFC fiber in West and Southwest of the U.S.

MFC fiber market players are actively investing in adopting new production technologies to stand out in the marketplace. In October 2018, Stora Enso, another leader in MFC fiber market acquired Cellutech AB, a Swedish cellulose technology company. As Cellutech AB specializes in the production of cellulose, MFC fibers and other wood-based products, the acquisition is expected to aid Stora Enso in achieving its goal of establishing renewable material offerings in place of fossil-based materials.

Another prominent player in the MFC fiber market, Norske Skog partnered with PFI and opened SaugBrugs’ new demonstration plant for MFC fiber. The ongoing partnership focused on the better development of production processes of MFC fiber will enable Norske Skog to produce larger quantities of MFC fibers for the use in multiple applications.

In addition to these players, few of the other profiled players in the MFC fiber market are Daicel FineChem. Ltd., Fibria (Suzano Brazil), SAPPI, FiberLean Technologies Limited, CelluComp Ltd., Zelfo Technologies GmbH, Weidmann Fiber Technology, Nippon Paper, J. RETTENMAIER & Söhne Group and InoFib.

Definition

Microfibrillated cellulose fibers, also known as MFC fibers are naturally occurring polymers. Structurally the polymer is made of repeating units of glucose known as cellulose fibers that are stacked together to form fibrils. The polymer fibrils that are of nanometer dimension in diameter and micrometer in length are called MFC fibers. This dimension aspect ratio gives the MFC fibers their greater strength.

About the Report

Fact.MR has published a 10-year outlook of the MFC fiber market in the report titled, “MFC Fiber Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028.” The report covers all the vital facets of the market such as megatrends in the market, market drivers, market challenges and future opportunities. A thorough analysis of regional market performance, supply-demand scenario and associated industry analysis has derived the most credible forecast of the MFC fiber market for the period 2018-2028.

Segmentation

The MFC fiber market report is divided exhaustively studied for multiple market facets and a market structure has been derived. MFC fiber market is segmented on the basis of application and end-use industry. MFC fiber market has been studied for applications including barrier films and performance enhancer. End-user industries of MFC fiber market include paper, packaging, food, paints & coatings, personal care and others.

The market structure of the MFC fiber market also covers regional analysis wherein MFC fiber market is studied for key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS/Russia, Japan, APEJ and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Additional Questions Answered

In addition to the aforementioned insights, the MFC fiber market report also covers other vital aspects of the market. Such an all-inclusive study of MFC fiber market can provide answers to some of the bemusing questions of business professionals in the MFC market.

What will be the impact of food contact substance notification on the development of MFC fiber market?

Which region is expected to spearhead the production of the MFC fiber market?

What will be the global supply-demand scenario in the MFC fiber market in the near future?

What are the key strategies adopted by manufacturers to maintain the sustainability of MFC fiber market during the forecast?

Research Methodology

The MFC fiber market report also provides a thorough discussion on the research methodology followed during the course of the MFC fiber market research. The robust research methodology used for the study includes an extensive primary and secondary research analysis. This section of the MFC fiber market report also delivers sources and data used during primary and secondary research.

Important doubts related to the MFC Fiber market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the MFC Fiber market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What is the estimated value of the MFC Fiber market in 2020?

