The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life science Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Stem Cell Therapy market globally. This report on ‘Stem Cell Therapy market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Stem cell therapy is a technique which uses stem cells for the treatment of various disorders. Stem cell therapy is capable of curing broad spectrum of disorders ranging from simple to life threatening. These stem cells are obtained from different sources, such as, adipose tissue, bone marrow, embryonic stem cell and cord blood among others. Stem cell therapy is enables to treat more than 70 disorders, including degenerative as well as neuromuscular disorders. The ability of a stem cell to renew itself helps in replacing the damaged areas in the human body.

Key Competitors In Stem Cell Therapy Market are MEDIPOST, PHARMICELL Co., Ltd, Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l., Mesoblast Ltd, U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., BIOTIME, INC., Lonza, Caladrius, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, KOLON TISSUEGENE INC.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Stem Cell Therapy Market Landscape

4 Stem Cell Therapy Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Stem Cell Therapy Market – Global Analysis

6 Stem Cell Therapy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Component

7 Stem Cell Therapy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Technology

8 Stem Cell Therapy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Application

9 Stem Cell Therapy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Connectivity

10 North America Stem Cell Therapy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

11 Europe Stem Cell Therapy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

12 Asia Pacific Stem Cell Therapy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

13 Middle East and Africa (MEA) Stem Cell Therapy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

14 South and Central America Stem Cell Therapy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

15 Industry Landscape

16 Key Company Profiles

17 Appendix

17.1 About The Insight Partners

17.2 Glossary of Terms

17.3 Research Methodology

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Adult Stem Cell Therapy, Embryonic Stem Cell Therapy, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Therapy, Other Stem Cell Therapy);

By Treatment (Allogeneic, Autologous); Application (Muscoskeletal, Dermatology, Cardiology, Drug Discovery and Development, Other Applications)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

