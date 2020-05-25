COVID-19 Impact on North America Sterilization Services Market – Research to 2027: Cloud-Based Market Research Platform, Fast and Easy Access.
Sterilization Services market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 868.21 Mn in 2019 to US$ 1,441.06 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.6% from the year 2020 to 2027.
The growth of the sterilization services market in the US is determined due to factors such as the easy increasing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections, and a rising number of surgical procedures is dominating the sterilization services market across the region.
The health care settings such as hospitals, clinics and others encounters with large number of patients regularly. These patients carry various infections along with them. The health care facilities are potential source of infections. For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at any given time, about 1 of every 25 hospitalized patients in the United States has a Health care–associated infections. This indicates an urgent need for the proper sterilization and disinfection procedures to avoid infection among the patients. Moreover, presence of a large number of service providers in the region is propelling the growth of the market.
US is anticipated to lead the adoptions of sterilization services across the North American region through the forecast period. The United States is estimated to dominate the sterilization services market in the North American region. The growth of the sterilization services is attributed due to easy access to sterilization services, rising surgical procedures and other factors.
The US has experienced an increase in surgical procedures and it is the sixth leading chronic health condition across the country. According to the study by the American Cancer Society, it is stated that about 1.73 million new cases of cancer are detected in 2018 in the US. The demand for sterilization services is much higher across the country. The awareness about the sterilization services has encouraged various market leaders to launch their sterilization services.
The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009035/checkout/basic/single/monthly
NORTH AMERICA STERILIZATION SERVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION
North America Sterilization Services Market – By Method
- Ethylene Oxide (ETO) Sterilization
- Gamma Sterilization
- Electron Beam Radiation Sterilization
- Steam Sterilization
- Other Sterilization Methods
North America Sterilization Services Market – By Service Type
- Contract Sterilization Services
- Sterilization Validation Services
North America Sterilization Services Market – By Mode of Delivery
- Offsite Sterilization Services
- Onsite Sterilization Services
North America Sterilization Services Market – By Mode of Delivery
- Medical Device Companies
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Food and Beverages
- Other End Users
North America Sterilization Services Market – By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Companies Mentioned
- BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG
- Cosmed Group
- E-BEAM Services Inc
- Life Science Outsourcing Inc.
- MEDISTRI SA
- Midwest Sterilization Corporation
- Sterigenics U.S. LLC
- Microtrol Sterilisation Services Pvt Ltd.
- Cantel Medical
- STERIS plc.
Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009035/checkout/basic/single/monthly
(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)
Benefits with Business Market Insights
One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs
Avoid Long Purchase Procedures
Fast and Easy Access
Cloud-Based Platform
News Updates
Ask the Analyst Support
Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want
No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription
Reports Read or Download Access
Monthly New Reports Added
Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement
About Business Market Insights
Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.
For Subscription contact
Business Market Insights
Phone : +442081254005
E-Mail : [email protected]
Latest posts by Sameer Joshi (see all)
- Automotive Locking Retractors Market SWOT Analysis and Key Growth Methodologies By 2027 - May 25, 2020
- What Are the Growing Drivers of Automotive Hose Market 2027with top key players like Continental AG, Parker Hannifin Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Manuli Hydraulics India Pvt. Ltd - May 25, 2020
- Latest Informative Report on Motorsport Transmission Market 2025| Analysis with Top Global Players ZF Friedrichshafen, Hewland Transmission, Samsonas, Xtrac Ltd - May 25, 2020