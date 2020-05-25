The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life science Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Digital X-Ray market globally. This report on ‘Digital X-Ray market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Market Overview:

A digital X-ray is a form of X-ray imaging, where digital tools are used. These medical devices use lower radiation and can be operated via using software on a computer. These devices are used for the diagnosis and evaluation, for implant surgeries and planning for a treatment. The devices are used to perform radiography, mammography, fluoroscopy and dental applications.

Key Competitors In Digital X-Ray Market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Canon Inc., Siemens, Hologic Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Carestream Health, General Electric Company, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. and Agfa-Gevaert Group among others

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Digital X-Ray Market Landscape

4 Digital X-Ray Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Digital X-Ray Market – Global Analysis

6 Digital X-Ray Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Component

7 Digital X-Ray Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Technology

8 Digital X-Ray Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Application

9 Digital X-Ray Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Connectivity

10 North America Digital X-Ray Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

11 Europe Digital X-Ray Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

12 Asia Pacific Digital X-Ray Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

13 Middle East and Africa (MEA) Digital X-Ray Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

14 South and Central America Digital X-Ray Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

15 Industry Landscape

16 Key Company Profiles

17 Appendix

17.1 About The Insight Partners

17.2 Glossary of Terms

17.3 Research Methodology

Market segmentation:

By Type (Analog X-Ray and Digital X-Ray),

By System (Retrofit Digital X-Ray Systems and New Digital X-Ray Systems),

By Application (General Radiography, Mammography, Fluoroscopy and Dental Applications),

By Technology (Direct Radiography and Computed Radiography),

By Modality (Fixed Digital X-Ray Systems and Portable Digital X-Ray Systems),

By End User (Hospitals,, Diagnostic centers and Others),

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

