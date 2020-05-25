The global Greek Yogurt market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. This is why, companies in the Greek Yogurt market are vying opportunities that serve as alternative solutions to positively capitalize on the ongoing lockdown period. This and more strategic implications enclosed in our comprehensive report on the Greek Yogurt market that will help you take market lead.

Assessment of the Global Greek Yogurt Market

The recently published market study on the global Greek Yogurt market by Fact.MR offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Greek Yogurt market. Further, the study reveals that the global Greek Yogurt market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Greek Yogurt market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Greek Yogurt market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Greek Yogurt market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=269

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

In-depth assessment of the leading market players in the Greek Yogurt market

The regional analysis of the different market segments and sub-segments

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities

SWOT analysis of the prominent players in the Greek Yogurt market

Y-o-Y revenue growth of the Greek Yogurt market during the forecast period

Important market segments included in the report:

Competitive Landscape

In February 2019, Danone North America announced to expand its largest production facility in DuBois, Pennsylvania to increase the production of plant-based foods, including yogurt, to meet the growing consumer demand.

In January 2019, General Mills’ Fiber One launched ‘Fiber One Strawberries’ and ‘Vanilla Clusters’ to expand its cereal portfolio. The new variety aims to delight consumer looking for new fiber-rich option in the cereal section that will help improve their fiber intake.

In August 2018, Chobani, a leading player in the Greek yogurt market, released a new Savor line of products as alternatives to traditional condiments and sour cream which can be directly squeezed onto any dish. The new line of products includes two different varieties: one made with low-fat milk and the other with whole milk.

Other leading players in the Greek yogurt market include FAGE USA Dairy Industry, Wallaby Yogurt Company, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Cabot, Vivartia Holding S.A, Trader Joe's, and Nestle SA.

Fact.MR report offers all-inclusive insights into the competitive scenario of the Greek yogurt market, request a summary of the report.

Additional Insights

Spoonable Greek Yogurt to Remain the Most Preferred Product

Compared to drinkable Greek yogurt, the spoonable variants are likely to emerge as a highly preferred product in the global market of Greek yogurt, bringing more than US$ 4 billion in 2018. The segment accounts for nearly three-fourth share of the global Greek yogurt market, and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years.

On the basis of package type, Greek yogurt available in cups and tubs is envisaged to gain high traction, securing more than two-third revenue share in Greek yogurt market in 2017. Meanwhile, bottled Greek yogurt is also foreseen to witness robust sales during 2017-2022.

While modern trade continues to remain a lucrative sales channel for Greek yogurt market, specialty stores and convenience stores are anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

The recent report published by Fact.MR on Greek yogurt market is a result of an exhaustive and detailed research methodology. The reliable and comprehensive insights into global Greek yogurt market are obtained through a two-step research process involving primary as well as secondary resources. The secondary research was carried out by studying paid resources, trade journals, and other associated publications relevant to Greek yogurt market. The primary research, on the other hand, involved interviewing industry experts. Along with a historical analysis, results from these processes were triangulated to determine the accurate and exhaustive forecast data of global Greek yogurt market for the 2017-2022 period.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=269

The market study addresses the following queries related to the global Greek Yogurt market:

Which region is likely to account for the maximum market share in 2019? What are the most notable advancements in the global Greek Yogurt market? What strategies are players adopting to expand their presence in the global Greek Yogurt market? Which trends are projected to disrupt the Greek Yogurt market in the upcoming years? What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Greek Yogurt market between 20XX and 20XX?

Why Purchase Reports from Fact.MR?

Customized market reports as per the clients’ requirement

Rich experience in curating market reports for clients from different industrial domains

Round the clock customer service for clients in different time zones

Over 300+ queries addressed every day

Catering to over 700+ clients each year

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=269