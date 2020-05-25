A recent market study on the global Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies market reveals that the global Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies market.

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies market on a global scale.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Company

Action Products Marketing Corp.

Aegion

Steve Vick

Picote Oy Ltd

Hawle

George Fischer

Teekey

Arpol

Viking Johnson

AVK

Smith Blair

Romac

JCM

Mueller

FordMeterBox

Robar

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Pipes and connectors

Fittings

Couplings

Valves

Others

Segment by Application

Drinking water distribution

Wastewater collection

