An off-the-shelf report on Compound Management Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The global Compound management market is expected to reach US$ 691.41 Mn in 2027 from US$ 220.19 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14.2% from 2019-2027.

The key players influencing the market are:

Tecan Trading AGHamilton Company

TTP Labtech

Frontier Scientific Services

Biosero Inc.

Evotec

Icagen, Inc.

Wuxi Apptec

TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd

BioAscent

Market Insights

Rising Drug Discovery Activity

Development of the drug is a complicated, long, and costly process, embedded with a high degree of improbability that a drug will succeed. Various advanced techniques are used to check the drug discovery processes. High Throughput Screening (HTS) is used in drug discovery for the screening of a large number of compounds with a biological target. The data on activity against the target is collected for a representative sample of compounds selected from an extensive library. Drug discovery aims to relate the operation of a compound to its chemical structure and therefore is used to identify more active compounds.

The process of drug development in areas such as chemical development, high-throughput screening, formulation development, drug delivery, and assay development is being sought when it truly adds value. Such rising drug discovery activity is expected to create a demand for compound management around the world.

Compound Management Market- Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

COMPOUND MANAGEMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Compound Management Market – By Product & Services

Compound/Sample Management Products

Instruments Automated Compound/Sample Storage Systems Manual Compound/Sample Storage Systems Automated Liquid Handling Systems

Software

Services

Global Compound Management Market – By Sample Type

Chemical Compounds

Biosamples

Global Compound Management Market – By Application

Drug Discovery

Gene Synthesis

Biobanking

Global Compound Management Market – By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy



Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea



Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE



South and Central America Brazil Argentina



Compound Management Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

